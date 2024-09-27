Blue Jays vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 27

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Miami Marlins.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (74-85) vs. Miami Marlins (59-100)

Date: Friday, September 27, 2024

Friday, September 27, 2024 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: BSFL

Blue Jays vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-225) | MIA: (+188)

TOR: (-225) | MIA: (+188) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (-104) | MIA: +1.5 (-115)

TOR: -1.5 (-104) | MIA: +1.5 (-115) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Blue Jays vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Berríos (Blue Jays) - 16-10, 3.38 ERA vs Adam Oller (Marlins) - 1-4, 5.06 ERA

The Blue Jays will look to Jose Berrios (16-10) against the Marlins and Adam Oller (1-4). Berrios and his team have a record of 21-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Berrios' team has won 73.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (11-4). The Marlins have gone 2-5-0 against the spread when Oller starts. The Marlins are 1-6 in Oller's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (68.5%)

Blue Jays vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Blue Jays vs. Marlins reveal Toronto as the favorite (-225) and Miami as the underdog (+188) on the road.

Blue Jays vs Marlins Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (-104 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -115 to cover.

Blue Jays versus Marlins, on Sept. 27, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been victorious in 42, or 57.5%, of the 73 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Toronto has a record of 2-1 when favored by -225 or more this year.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 75 of their 154 opportunities.

The Blue Jays are 78-76-0 against the spread in their 154 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have won 39.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (55-85).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +188 or longer, Miami has a record of 10-16 (38.5%).

The Marlins have played in 158 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 84 times (84-67-7).

The Marlins are 74-84-0 ATS this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 197 hits and an OBP of .398 to go with a slugging percentage of .550. All three of those stats are best among Toronto hitters this season. He has a .325 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is ninth in slugging.

Guerrero will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI.

George Springer is batting .219 with 19 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .372 with an on-base percentage of .301.

He is 124th in batting average, 109th in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Springer heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .136 with a double.

Ernie Clement has collected 112 base hits, an OBP of .285 and a slugging percentage of .407 this season.

Spencer Horwitz has been key for Toronto with 85 hits, an OBP of .359 plus a slugging percentage of .442.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has accumulated 129 hits with a .462 slugging percentage, both team-high stats for the Marlins. He's batting .248 and with an on-base percentage of .300.

He ranks 81st in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Jesus Sanchez's .310 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .251 while slugging .418.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Otto Lopez has 22 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks while batting .265.

Xavier Edwards is hitting .319 with 11 doubles, two triples, a home run and 32 walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!