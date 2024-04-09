Blue Jays vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Seattle Mariners.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (5-6) vs. Seattle Mariners (4-7)

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Blue Jays vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-112) | SEA: (-104)

TOR: (-112) | SEA: (-104) Spread: TOR: +1.5 (-200) | SEA: -1.5 (+164)

TOR: +1.5 (-200) | SEA: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Blue Jays vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 0-2, 7.71 ERA vs George Kirby (Mariners) - 1-1, 5.23 ERA

The probable pitchers are Chris Bassitt (0-2) for the Blue Jays and George Kirby (1-1) for the Mariners. Bassitt has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Bassitt has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Kirby has started two games with set spreads, and the Mariners failed to cover in both opportunities. The Mariners have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Kirby starts this season.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (54.2%)

Blue Jays vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is the underdog, -104 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -112 favorite at home.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Blue Jays. The Mariners are +164 to cover, while the Blue Jays are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Blue Jays versus Mariners, on April 9, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in each of the two match ups they have played as odds-on favorites this season.

Toronto has been listed as a favorite of -112 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in six of their 11 opportunities.

The Blue Jays are 5-6-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have a 2-3 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Seattle has a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of its games).

In the 11 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Mariners, they have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-4-2).

The Mariners have covered just 27.3% of their games this season, going 3-8-0 against the spread.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Justin Turner leads Toronto in OBP (.410), slugging percentage (.548) and total hits (nine) this season. He has a .290 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 35th in slugging.

Turner has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .357 with three doubles, five walks and an RBI.

George Springer is hitting .167 with two doubles, two home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .357 with an on-base percentage of .300.

He ranks 175th in batting average, 133rd in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging among qualified hitters.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has hit two homers with a team-high .415 SLG this season.

Guerrero has recorded a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Davis Schneider is batting .263 with a .300 OBP and seven RBI for Toronto this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Mitch Haniger has accumulated a team-high OBP (.333), while pacing the Mariners in hits (nine). He's batting .257 and slugging.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he ranks 95th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage.

J.P. Crawford is batting .140 with two home runs and three walks. He's slugging .279 with an on-base percentage of .213.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 187th in batting average, 193rd in on-base percentage and 157th in slugging percentage.

Ty France has racked up a team-high .414 slugging percentage.

Dylan Moore is batting .250 with a double, a home run and three walks.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Head to Head

4/8/2024: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/30/2023: 10-8 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

10-8 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/29/2023: 1-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

1-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 4/28/2023: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/8/2022: 10-9 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

10-9 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 10/7/2022: 4-0 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-0 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/23/2023: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/22/2023: 9-8 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-8 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/21/2023: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/18/2022: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!