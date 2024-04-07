Blue Jays vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 8

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (4-6) vs. Seattle Mariners (4-6)

Date: Monday, April 8, 2024

Monday, April 8, 2024 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET

Blue Jays vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-118) | SEA: (-100)

Moneyline: TOR: (-118) | SEA: (-100)

TOR: (-118) | SEA: (-100) Spread: TOR: +1.5 (-194) | SEA: -1.5 (+160)

TOR: +1.5 (-194) | SEA: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Blue Jays vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Berríos (Blue Jays) - 1-0, 2.25 ERA vs Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 0-2, 6.75 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Jose Berrios (1-0, 2.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to Luis Castillo (0-2, 6.75 ERA). Berrios has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Berrios has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Castillo has started two games with set spreads, and the Mariners failed to cover in both chances. The Mariners have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Castillo starts this season.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (51.3%)

Blue Jays vs Mariners Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -100 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Blue Jays. The Mariners are +160 to cover, while the Blue Jays are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The over/under for the Blue Jays versus Mariners contest on April 8 has been set at 8, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Blue Jays came away victorious in the one game they played as the favorite this season.

Toronto has played as a favorite of -118 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in six of their 10 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays are 4-6-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners have been the moneyline underdog four total times this season. They've finished 2-2 in those games.

Seattle has played as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Mariners have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 10 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in five of those games (5-3-2).

The Mariners have put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 30% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Justin Turner has eight hits and an OBP of .400 to go with a slugging percentage of .536. All three of those stats rank first among Toronto hitters this season. He has a .286 batting average, as well.

He is 65th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

George Springer is hitting .184 with two doubles, two home runs and eight walks. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 162nd, his on-base percentage 105th, and his slugging percentage 104th.

Springer has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two doubles and four walks.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has seven hits this season and has a slash line of .189/.333/.378.

Guerrero has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Ernie Clement has been key for Toronto with seven hits, an OBP of .269 plus a slugging percentage of .480.

Mariners Player Leaders

Mitch Haniger has accumulated nine hits with a .371 on-base percentage and a .452 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Mariners. He's batting .290.

He ranks 61st in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Dylan Moore is batting .250 with a double, a home run and three walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Josh Rojas is batting .412 with a double and a walk.

J.P. Crawford has a home run and three walks while hitting .128.

