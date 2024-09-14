Blue Jays vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (70-78) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (74-73)

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: BSMW

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-130) | STL: (+110)

TOR: (-130) | STL: (+110) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+160) | STL: +1.5 (-194)

TOR: -1.5 (+160) | STL: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Berríos (Blue Jays) - 15-9, 3.52 ERA vs Kyle Gibson (Cardinals) - 8-6, 4.20 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (15-9) to the mound, while Kyle Gibson (8-6) will get the nod for the Cardinals. Berrios' team is 20-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Berrios' team has a record of 10-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cardinals are 12-13-0 ATS in Gibson's 25 starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in 13 of Gibson's starts this season, and they went 8-5 in those matchups.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (54.3%)

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Blue Jays vs. Cardinals reveal Toronto as the favorite (-130) and St. Louis as the underdog (+110) on the road.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are at the Blue Jays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cardinals are +160 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are -194.

Blue Jays versus Cardinals, on Sept. 14, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 67 games this year and have walked away with the win 39 times (58.2%) in those games.

This season Toronto has been victorious 22 times in 40 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 72 of 143 chances this season.

The Blue Jays are 72-71-0 against the spread in their 143 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals have won 36 of the 75 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (48%).

St. Louis has a record of 13-25 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (34.2%).

In the 142 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-74-2).

The Cardinals have collected a 68-74-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.9% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.394), slugging percentage (.546) and total hits (180) this season. He has a .320 batting average.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he ranks third in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Guerrero will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .158 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

George Springer has 18 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 57 walks. He's batting .221 and slugging .377 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 126th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage.

Springer brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .286 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Daulton Varsho has 98 hits this season and has a slash line of .214/.293/.407.

Ernie Clement has 11 home runs, 47 RBI and a batting average of .267 this season.

Clement enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a triple.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has accumulated 136 hits, a team-best for the Cardinals. He's batting .271 and slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 95th and he is 62nd in slugging.

Brendan Donovan has a .336 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .271 while slugging .403.

He is currently 35th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Nolan Arenado has 21 doubles, 16 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .266.

Masyn Winn leads his team with a .412 slugging percentage.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Head to Head

9/13/2024: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/2/2023: 9-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/1/2023: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-1 STL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/30/2023: 10-9 TOR (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-9 TOR (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/27/2022: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/26/2022: 10-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

10-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/24/2022: 8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/23/2022: 7-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

