Blue Jays vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 31

The Milwaukee Brewers versus the Toronto Blue Jays is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Brewers vs Blue Jays Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (85-52) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (78-58)

Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Sunday, August 31, 2025 Time: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: MLB Network, SNET, and FDSWI

Brewers vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-110) | TOR: (-106)

MIL: (-110) | TOR: (-106) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+152) | TOR: +1.5 (-184)

MIL: -1.5 (+152) | TOR: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Brewers vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - 5-1, 3.10 ERA vs Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 5-2, 3.82 ERA

The Brewers will give the nod to Brandon Woodruff (5-1) against the Blue Jays and Max Scherzer (5-2). Woodruff's team is 5-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Woodruff starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-1. The Blue Jays are 7-5-0 ATS in Scherzer's 12 starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays have a 2-3 record in Scherzer's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (51.4%)

Brewers vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Blue Jays, Milwaukee is the favorite at -110, and Toronto is -106 playing at home.

Brewers vs Blue Jays Spread

The Brewers are at the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs (+152 to cover) on the runline. Toronto is -184 to cover.

The over/under for the Brewers versus Blue Jays game on Aug. 31 has been set at 7.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Brewers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 49, or 67.1%, of the 73 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 49 times in 73 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 67 of their 134 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread mark of 77-57-0 in 134 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline 68 total times this season. They've gone 39-29 in those games.

Toronto is 35-29 (winning 54.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Blue Jays have played in 135 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-54-6).

The Blue Jays have a 78-57-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.8% of the time).

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich is batting .270 with 17 doubles, 27 home runs and 57 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .351 and a slugging percentage of .470.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

William Contreras has 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 75 walks. He's batting .258 and slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Among all qualified batters, he is 78th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Brice Turang has hit 15 homers with a team-high .429 SLG this season.

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee in total hits (125) this season while batting .278 with 51 extra-base hits.

Chourio enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .288 with 30 doubles, 21 home runs and 72 walks. He's slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .384.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is eighth and he is 32nd in slugging.

Bo Bichette's .469 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .308 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him third, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 44th in slugging.

George Springer has accumulated an on-base percentage of .388 and has 118 hits, both team-high numbers for the Blue Jays.

Ernie Clement is hitting .273 with 25 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 22 walks.

Brewers vs Blue Jays Head to Head

8/30/2025: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/29/2025: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/12/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/11/2024: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/10/2024: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/1/2023: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/31/2023: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/30/2023: 7-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/26/2022: 10-3 MIL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

10-3 MIL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/25/2022: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

