Blue Jays vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 29

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays are among the MLB squads in action on Friday, up against the Milwaukee Brewers.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Blue Jays vs Brewers Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (78-56) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (83-52)

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Friday, August 29, 2025 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and FDSWI

Blue Jays vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-136) | MIL: (+116)

TOR: (-136) | MIL: (+116) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+150) | MIL: +1.5 (-182)

TOR: -1.5 (+150) | MIL: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber (Blue Jays) - 1-0, 1.50 ERA vs Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 15-5, 2.68 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Shane Bieber (1-0) versus the Brewers and Freddy Peralta (15-5). Bieber helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Bieber's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Peralta starts, the Brewers are 16-11-0 against the spread. The Brewers are 5-5 in Peralta's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (51.4%)

Blue Jays vs Brewers Moneyline

The Blue Jays vs Brewers moneyline has Toronto as a -136 favorite, while Milwaukee is a +116 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Brewers are -182 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are +150.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Brewers on Aug. 29, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (58.1%) in those contests.

Toronto has a record of 27-12 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -136 or more on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 74 of their 133 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 133 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 78-55-0 against the spread.

The Brewers have won 31 of the 57 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (54.4%).

Milwaukee is 11-12 (winning 47.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

In the 132 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Brewers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-65-1).

The Brewers have collected a 75-57-0 record ATS this season (covering 56.8% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .292 with 30 doubles, 21 home runs and 72 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .389 and a slugging percentage of .486.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .820, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a team-best slugging percentage of .470 this season. He's batting .307.

He is third in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging in the majors.

Bichette takes a 12-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is hitting .462 with four doubles, five walks and five RBIs.

George Springer has 118 hits and an OBP of .391, both of which lead the Blue Jays this season.

Springer enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .478 with a double, three home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Ernie Clement has been key for Toronto with 126 hits, an OBP of .310 plus a slugging percentage of .396.

Clement takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a double and a walk.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has 24 doubles, 16 home runs and 75 walks while hitting .260. He's slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 73rd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage.

Contreras hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Christian Yelich has 16 doubles, 26 home runs and 55 walks while batting .270. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He ranks 45th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Brice Turang has put up a slugging percentage of .432, a team-high for the Brewers.

Sal Frelick has a .361 OBP to pace his team.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!