Blue Jays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 24

MLB action on Saturday includes the Toronto Blue Jays playing the Los Angeles Angels.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Angels Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (61-68) vs. Los Angeles Angels (54-75)

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

Saturday, August 24, 2024 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET

Blue Jays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-188) | LAA: (+158)

TOR: (-188) | LAA: (+158) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+112) | LAA: +1.5 (-134)

TOR: -1.5 (+112) | LAA: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Blue Jays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bowden Francis (Blue Jays) - 6-3, 4.38 ERA vs Carson Fulmer (Angels) - 0-4, 4.24 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Bowden Francis (6-3) against the Angels and Carson Fulmer (0-4). When Francis starts, his team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season. Francis' team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Angels have gone 5-2-0 ATS in Fulmer's seven starts that had a set spread. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in five of Fulmer's starts this season, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Blue Jays vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (56.1%)

Blue Jays vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +158 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -188 favorite at home.

Blue Jays vs Angels Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs (+112 to cover) on the runline. Los Angeles is -134 to cover.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Angels contest on August 24, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Blue Jays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 63 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (57.1%) in those games.

This year Toronto has won seven of 10 games when listed as at least -188 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 66 of their 125 opportunities.

In 125 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 61-64-0 against the spread.

The Angels have won 46 of the 104 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (44.2%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +158 or longer, Los Angeles has a 6-10 record (winning just 37.5% of its games).

The Angels have played in 129 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-62-8).

The Angels have a 73-56-0 record against the spread this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 155 hits and an OBP of .389, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .546. He's batting .316.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks third in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

George Springer is batting .219 with 17 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 49 walks, while slugging .380 with an on-base percentage of .299.

He ranks 129th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Daulton Varsho has collected 87 base hits, an OBP of .298 and a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Varsho has recorded at least one base hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .286 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Ernie Clement is batting .272 with a .294 OBP and 43 RBI for Toronto this season.

Clement enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto has racked up a slugging percentage of .457 and has 112 hits, both team-best figures for the Angels. He's batting .259 and with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 40th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel paces his team with a .348 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .253 while slugging .375.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 67th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward is hitting .236 with 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 47 walks.

Jo Adell has 15 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 30 walks while batting .214.

Blue Jays vs Angels Head to Head

8/23/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/22/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/14/2024: 9-2 TOR (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-2 TOR (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/13/2024: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/12/2024: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/30/2023: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/29/2023: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/28/2023: 4-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/9/2023: 12-11 TOR (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

12-11 TOR (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/8/2023: 9-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

