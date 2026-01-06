Blue Jackets vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 6

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Columbus Blue Jackets play the San Jose Sharks.

Blue Jackets vs Sharks Game Info

Columbus Blue Jackets (18-16-7) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-18-3)

Date: Tuesday, January 6, 2026

Tuesday, January 6, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blue Jackets (-126) Sharks (+105) 6.5 Blue Jackets (-1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jackets win (56.8%)

Blue Jackets vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -230 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jackets are +184.

Blue Jackets vs Sharks Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Blue Jackets-Sharks game on Jan. 6, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Blue Jackets vs Sharks Moneyline

The Blue Jackets vs Sharks moneyline has Columbus as a -126 favorite, while San Jose is a +105 underdog at home.

