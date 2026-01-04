FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Blue Jackets vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In NHL action on Sunday, the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Blue Jackets vs Penguins Game Info

  • Columbus Blue Jackets (18-16-6) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-12-9)
  • Date: Sunday, January 4, 2026
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs Penguins Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Blue Jackets (-134)Penguins (+112)6.5Blue Jackets (-1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Penguins win (58.2%)

Blue Jackets vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Blue Jackets are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Penguins. The Blue Jackets are +172 to cover the spread, while the Penguins are -215.

Blue Jackets vs Penguins Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Blue Jackets-Penguins matchup on Jan. 4, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Blue Jackets vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Pittsburgh is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Columbus is a -134 favorite at home.

