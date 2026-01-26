Blue Jackets vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 26

The Columbus Blue Jackets are among the NHL squads playing on Monday, up against the Los Angeles Kings.

Blue Jackets vs Kings Game Info

Columbus Blue Jackets (24-20-7) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-16-13)

Date: Monday, January 26, 2026

Monday, January 26, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio Coverage: ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs Kings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blue Jackets (-120) Kings (+100) 6.5 Blue Jackets (-1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jackets win (55.3%)

Blue Jackets vs Kings Puck Line

The Blue Jackets are favored by 1.5 goals against the Kings. The Blue Jackets are +194 to cover the spread, while the Kings are -245.

Blue Jackets vs Kings Over/Under

Blue Jackets versus Kings, on Jan. 26, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Blue Jackets vs Kings Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +100 on the moneyline, while Columbus is a -120 favorite at home.

