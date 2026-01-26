NHL
Blue Jackets vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 26
The Columbus Blue Jackets are among the NHL squads playing on Monday, up against the Los Angeles Kings.
Blue Jackets vs Kings Game Info
- Columbus Blue Jackets (24-20-7) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-16-13)
- Date: Monday, January 26, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blue Jackets vs Kings Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blue Jackets (-120)
|Kings (+100)
|6.5
|Blue Jackets (-1.5)
Blue Jackets vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Blue Jackets win (55.3%)
Blue Jackets vs Kings Puck Line
- The Blue Jackets are favored by 1.5 goals against the Kings. The Blue Jackets are +194 to cover the spread, while the Kings are -245.
Blue Jackets vs Kings Over/Under
- Blue Jackets versus Kings, on Jan. 26, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.
Blue Jackets vs Kings Moneyline
- Los Angeles is the underdog, +100 on the moneyline, while Columbus is a -120 favorite at home.