    Blue Jackets vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 26

    The Columbus Blue Jackets are among the NHL squads playing on Monday, up against the Los Angeles Kings.

    Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Blue Jackets vs Kings Game Info

    • Columbus Blue Jackets (24-20-7) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-16-13)
    • Date: Monday, January 26, 2026
    • Time: 7 p.m. ET
    • Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
    • Coverage: ESPN+

    Blue Jackets vs Kings Odds

    All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

    Favorite
    Underdog
    Total
    Puck Line
    Blue Jackets (-120)Kings (+100)6.5Blue Jackets (-1.5)

    Blue Jackets vs Kings Prediction & Pick

    All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

    • Prediction: Blue Jackets win (55.3%)

    Blue Jackets vs Kings Puck Line

    • The Blue Jackets are favored by 1.5 goals against the Kings. The Blue Jackets are +194 to cover the spread, while the Kings are -245.

    Blue Jackets vs Kings Over/Under

    • Blue Jackets versus Kings, on Jan. 26, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

    Blue Jackets vs Kings Moneyline

    • Los Angeles is the underdog, +100 on the moneyline, while Columbus is a -120 favorite at home.

