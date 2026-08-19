Blake Corum 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Blake Corum picked up 114.2 fantasy points last year, 33rd among all NFL running backs. The Los Angeles Rams RB is currently the 35th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

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Blake Corum Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Corum's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 93.4 131 35 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 94.5 125 39

Blake Corum 2025 Game-by-Game

Corum accumulated 25.1 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 128 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 14 versus the Arizona Cardinals. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Texans 1.6 1 2 0 1 1 0 16 Week 2 @Titans 10.4 5 44 1 - 0 0 44 Week 3 @Eagles 5.3 8 53 0 - 0 0 53 Week 4 Colts 1.6 9 21 0 4 2 0 16 Week 5 49ers 1.3 1 13 0 2 0 0 13 Week 6 @Ravens 2.3 5 23 0 - 0 0 23 Week 7 @Jaguars 4.3 12 37 0 1 1 0 43 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Blake Corum vs. Other Rams Rushers

The Rams threw the ball on 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 43.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked first in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Corum's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Blake Corum 145 746 6 26 5.1 Kyren Williams 259 1,252 10 51 4.8 Puka Nacua 10 105 1 1 10.5 Ronnie Rivers 9 46 0 0 5.1

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