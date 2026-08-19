Blake Corum 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook
Blake Corum picked up 114.2 fantasy points last year, 33rd among all NFL running backs. The Los Angeles Rams RB is currently the 35th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.
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Blake Corum Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Corum's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2025 Fantasy Points
|93.4
|131
|35
|2026 Projected Fantasy Points
|94.5
|125
|39
Blake Corum 2025 Game-by-Game
Corum accumulated 25.1 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 128 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 14 versus the Arizona Cardinals. View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Texans
|1.6
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|16
|Week 2
|@Titans
|10.4
|5
|44
|1
|-
|0
|0
|44
|Week 3
|@Eagles
|5.3
|8
|53
|0
|-
|0
|0
|53
|Week 4
|Colts
|1.6
|9
|21
|0
|4
|2
|0
|16
|Week 5
|49ers
|1.3
|1
|13
|0
|2
|0
|0
|13
|Week 6
|@Ravens
|2.3
|5
|23
|0
|-
|0
|0
|23
|Week 7
|@Jaguars
|4.3
|12
|37
|0
|1
|1
|0
|43
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Blake Corum vs. Other Rams Rushers
The Rams threw the ball on 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 43.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked first in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Corum's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Blake Corum
|145
|746
|6
|26
|5.1
|Kyren Williams
|259
|1,252
|10
|51
|4.8
|Puka Nacua
|10
|105
|1
|1
|10.5
|Ronnie Rivers
|9
|46
|0
|0
|5.1
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