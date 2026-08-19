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Blake Corum 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Blake Corum 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Blake Corum picked up 114.2 fantasy points last year, 33rd among all NFL running backs. The Los Angeles Rams RB is currently the 35th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2026, and we have lots more stats and projections on him in this article.

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Blake Corum Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Corum's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points93.413135
2026 Projected Fantasy Points94.512539

Blake Corum 2025 Game-by-Game

Corum accumulated 25.1 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 128 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 14 versus the Arizona Cardinals. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1Texans1.612011016
Week 2@Titans10.45441-0044
Week 3@Eagles5.38530-0053
Week 4Colts1.6921042016
Week 549ers1.3113020013
Week 6@Ravens2.35230-0023
Week 7@Jaguars4.31237011043

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Blake Corum vs. Other Rams Rushers

The Rams threw the ball on 56.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 43.7% of the time. That offensive attack ranked first in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Corum's 2025 rushing figures stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Blake Corum1457466265.1
Kyren Williams2591,25210514.8
Puka Nacua101051110.5
Ronnie Rivers946005.1

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Want more data and analysis on Blake Corum? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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