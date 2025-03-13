Blackhawks vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13

The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the San Jose Sharks.

Blackhawks vs Sharks Game Info

Chicago Blackhawks (20-36-9) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-40-9)

Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Blackhawks vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blackhawks (-113) Sharks (-106) 6.5 Sharks (-1.5)

Blackhawks vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blackhawks win (50.3%)

Blackhawks vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blackhawks. The Sharks are +225 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are -290 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Blackhawks vs Sharks Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Blackhawks-Sharks on March 13, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Blackhawks vs Sharks Moneyline

San Jose is the underdog, -106 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -113 favorite despite being on the road.

