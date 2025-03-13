NHL
Blackhawks vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 13
The Thursday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the San Jose Sharks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.
Blackhawks vs Sharks Game Info
- Chicago Blackhawks (20-36-9) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-40-9)
- Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blackhawks vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blackhawks (-113)
|Sharks (-106)
|6.5
|Sharks (-1.5)
Blackhawks vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blackhawks win (50.3%)
Blackhawks vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blackhawks. The Sharks are +225 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are -290 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.
Blackhawks vs Sharks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Blackhawks-Sharks on March 13, with the over being +100 and the under -122.
Blackhawks vs Sharks Moneyline
- San Jose is the underdog, -106 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -113 favorite despite being on the road.