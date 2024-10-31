Blackhawks vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 31
In NHL action on Thursday, the Chicago Blackhawks play the San Jose Sharks.
Blackhawks vs Sharks Game Info
- Chicago Blackhawks (3-6-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (2-7-2)
- Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blackhawks vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blackhawks (-140)
|Sharks (+116)
|6.5
|Blackhawks (-1.5)
Blackhawks vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sharks win (50.6%)
Blackhawks vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-220 to cover). And Chicago, the favorite, is +176.
Blackhawks vs Sharks Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Blackhawks-Sharks on October 31, with the over being +112 and the under -138.
Blackhawks vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Sharks, Chicago is the favorite at -140, and San Jose is +116 playing at home.