NHL

Blackhawks vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 31

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Blackhawks vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 31

In NHL action on Thursday, the Chicago Blackhawks play the San Jose Sharks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Blackhawks vs Sharks Game Info

  • Chicago Blackhawks (3-6-1) vs. San Jose Sharks (2-7-2)
  • Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Blackhawks vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Blackhawks (-140)Sharks (+116)6.5Blackhawks (-1.5)

Blackhawks vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sharks win (50.6%)

Blackhawks vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-220 to cover). And Chicago, the favorite, is +176.

Blackhawks vs Sharks Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Blackhawks-Sharks on October 31, with the over being +112 and the under -138.

Blackhawks vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Sharks, Chicago is the favorite at -140, and San Jose is +116 playing at home.

