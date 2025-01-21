Bills' Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX Entering the AFC Championship Game

The Buffalo Bills are the 2 seed in the AFC after a 13-win regular season. Is this the year Josh Allen and company get to a Super Bowl?

The Bills Super Bowl odds are +260, the third-best odds in the NFL, according to the Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Let's dig into the Bills' stats as well as some other betting odds.

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to win Super Bowl LIX: +260 (3rd)

+260 (3rd) Odds to win the AFC: +108 (2nd)

+108 (2nd) Preseason Odds to Win Super Bowl LIX: +1700 (8th)

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Buffalo Bills +260 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bills Statistical Breakdown

Regular-season schedule-adjusted stats via numberFire.

nERD: 10.04 (4th)

10.04 (4th) Overall Offensive Rank: 3rd Rushing Offense: 2nd Passing Offense: 3rd

3rd Overall Defensive Rank: 13th Rushing Defense: 5th Passing Defense: 21st

13th Against-the-Spread Record: 10-7

10-7 Point Differential: +157 (3rd)

Buffalo Bills Analysis

Josh Allen's monster season spearheaded an excellent Bills campaign and may result in Allen winning the NFL MVP award. He accounted for 28 passing touchdowns in addition to 12 rushing scores.

This is Allen's third 13-win season, but he's still looking for his first Super Bowl appearance. This could be the year as Buffalo is undoubtedly one of the league's elite, ranking third in point differential and being the lone team to beat the Kansas City Chiefs this season when KC was playing its starters. They'll have to climb that KC mountain once again to get where they want to go.

Buffalo's postseason journey opened with a 31-7 home win against the Denver Broncos. In the Divisional Round, the Bills edged the Baltimore Ravens, 27-25, in a thriller.

This week, Buffalo travels to Arrowhead for the AFC Championship, and they're a slim underdog.

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles (+175)

Kansas City Chiefs (+210)

Buffalo Bills (+260)

Washington Commanders (+900)

Which Manning brother will win the Kick of Destiny 3: Peyton vs. Eli? Get your FREE pick in now. If you’re right, you’ll win a share of $10,000,000 in Bonus Bets! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.