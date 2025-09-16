Bijan Robinson Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons will meet the Carolina Panthers, who have the 26th-ranked run defense in the NFL (141 yards conceded per game).

For more details on Robinson, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, check out this article prior to his upcoming matchup versus the Panthers.

Thinking about playing Robinson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Bijan Robinson Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.2

14.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.4

15.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 79.11

79.11 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.63

0.63 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.69

19.69 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Robinson has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 17.6 fantasy points per game (35.2 total points). Overall, he is 19th in fantasy points.

Through two games this year, Robinson has put up 35.2 fantasy points, running for 167 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 34 carries. He has also contributed 125 yards on nine catches (12 targets) with one TDs as a receiver.

Last week against the Minnesota Vikings, Robinson put up 16.8 fantasy points, toting the ball 22 times for 143 yards (6.5 yards per carry) with three receptions for 25 yards as a receiver.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Panthers Defensive Performance

No QBs have posted more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Carolina this year.

The Panthers have given up at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

Carolina has not allowed a player to pass for more than one TD in a game this season.

No player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Carolina this season.

A total of Two players have caught a TD pass against the Panthers this year.

Carolina has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

One player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Panthers this season.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one TD versus Carolina this season.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Panthers this season.

Want more data and analysis on Bijan Robinson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.