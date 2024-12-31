Bijan Robinson Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

In Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), RB Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons will meet the Carolina Panthers, who have the 32nd-ranked run defense in the NFL (176.9 yards allowed per game).

Robinson vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers

Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.8

17.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 19.5

19.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 91.73

91.73 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.83

0.83 Projected Receiving Yards: 24.81

24.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

Robinson has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 250.8 fantasy points (15.7 per game) rank him fourth at the RB position and 18th overall.

In his last three games, Robinson has put up 57.6 fantasy points (19.2 per game), running for 309 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 61 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 27 yards on six grabs (nine targets) as a pass-catcher.

Robinson has posted 95.2 fantasy points (19.0 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 503 yards and scoring six touchdowns on 109 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 69 yards on 14 grabs (17 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Robinson's season as a fantasy producer came against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, as he put up 26.4 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 116 rushing yards on 20 carries (5.8 YPC) with two scores.

From a fantasy standpoint, Bijan Robinson's game against the Denver Broncos in Week 11 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 6.3 fantasy points. He ran for 35 yards on 12 carries on the day with four catches for 28 yards.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has allowed two players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed at least one passing TD to 16 opposing QBs this season.

Carolina has allowed at least two passing TDs to 10 opposing QBs this season.

Five players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Panthers this season.

Carolina has allowed four players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 28 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Panthers this season.

Carolina has allowed five players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Panthers have allowed nine players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Carolina has given up at least one rushing TD to 18 players this year.

The Panthers have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this year.

