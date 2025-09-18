Best NASCAR Cup Series Bets and Predictions for the Mobile 1 301 in New Hampshire

A key to having a betting model is knowing when your model is wrong.

Mine is this week. It's too low on Christopher Bell.

Bell has run New Hampshire 11 times across NASCAR's top three series. He has won seven of those races, including two of five in the Cup Series.

Sicko stuff.

However, because the Cup Series comes here just once per year, my model downplays track history in favor of recent form. Bell's still the favorite, but he's well below his implied odds at +300 in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR betting odds.

Thus, if I want to bet outrights, I have to make sure there's enough value to account for the extra win equity that should be going Bell's direction.

I do think there is at least one outright worth snagging, even after accounting for Bell's dominance. Let's lay out the model's pre-practice simulations, and then we can discuss bets I want to make before entering the weekend.

NASCAR Predictions for Loudon

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Top 10 Christopher Bell 17.82% 43.38% 60.32% 78.24% Ryan Blaney 8.62% 24.76% 38.44% 62.42% Denny Hamlin 8.06% 23.68% 37.24% 60.96% William Byron 7.70% 23.52% 36.46% 60.22% Kyle Larson 7.28% 20.58% 32.32% 57.58% Chase Briscoe 6.84% 18.96% 31.04% 55.26% Joey Logano 5.32% 17.78% 28.70% 54.22% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Betting Picks for Loudon

When you combine Bubba Wallace's form with his history at New Hampshire, +2200 looks like a mighty tasty number.

One of Wallace's first big showings with 23XI Racing came at this track in 2022. He ran up front all day, had a sixth-place average running position, and finished third. He was eighth the year after but struggled in the rain last year.

He has had great speed on flat tracks this year. Wallace finished top-five in Martinsville, was sixth in Nashville despite a speeding penalty, won Indianapolis, surged late to finish sixth in Iowa, and had a great car in Richmond before having issues late. That's a lot of different tracks, all pointing to the same thing: Wallace has pace on low banking.

Because of that, my model has Wallace at 6.0% to win, well clear of his 4.4% implied odds. That's a big enough gap to give me comfort, even knowing that I'm likely undervaluing Bell.

Brad Keselowski's form is also good after he nearly wrecked Bell in an attempt to win last week. He should have a good shot at a top-five run.

Keselowski has had some of his biggest spikes on flat tracks this year. He finished top-five in Indianapolis and Iowa, and he could have won the latter if not for fuel strategy.

This is also a good track for Keselowski. He's a two-time winner here, and he has finished top-seven in both Next Gen races that didn't involve a wet-weather tire.

I have good value on Keselowski to win at +3500, so I don't mind if you want to swing for the fences. But he's 26.9% to finish top 5 for me, far enough clear of his 16.7% implied odds that I prefer the safer route.

Josh Berry had the playoffs from hell, finishing last in all three opening-round races to end his pursuit of a championship. This won't be a consolation, but I do think he'll run well on Sunday.

Berry was a threat in this race last year with Stewart-Haas Racing. He finished third with a seventh-place average running position, likely his best run of the year.

The two most similar tracks to New Hampshire on the Cup schedule are Phoenix and Richmond. Berry was top-10 at both tracks earlier this year. Given how well Team Penske has run on this track type (Wood Brothers Racing is an affiliate car), I like Berry's chances of a good run even with his playoffs now over.

I don't typically regard flat tracks as Chris Buescher's forte, but he has run well enough on them to be a value at +220.

The Cup Series has run eight races on what I would deem flat tracks this year. Buescher has two top-5s and three top-10s, and he had a 10th-place average running position in one of the other races.

Although last year's race was run partially in the rain, lowering the value I place in it, it is noteworthy how well Buescher ran. He finished fifth, his first career top-10 at the track. He has had a top-15 average running position in all three New Hampshire races using the Next Gen car.

I've got Buescher at 38.4% to finish top 10, a good bit above his 31.3% implied odds. He's also a fine consideration for a top 5 at +750.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.