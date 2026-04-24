Best MLB Daily Dinger Pick 4/24/26: Bobby Witt Jr. Home Run Prop Bet Prediction

Daily Dinger Home Run Pick

Bobby Witt Jr. (+490)

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For today, who should you pick to hit a home run?

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Daily Dinger Home Run Pick for FanDuel

Angels at Royals, 7:41 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Bobby Witt Jr. +490 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bobby Witt Jr. at home against a meh lefty? Yes, please.

Yusei Kikuchi is starting today for the Los Angeles Angels. He's not a bad pitcher, but his batted-ball numbers aren't good this season as he's been tagged for a 45.8% hard-hit rate. Righties got to him for 1.47 homers per nine a year ago, making this a good matchup for Witt.

At home versus southpaws in 2025, Witt had a .370 wOBA and 48.0% fly-ball rate. Overall in his career, he's been much more prolific at home (.382 wOBA) than on the road (.331), so this matchup with Kikuchi checks a lot of boxes for the Kansas City Royals' star.

Once Kikuchi leaves the game, Witt will see an Angels 'pen that ranks ninth-worst in reliever xFIP.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does +210 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +210 line means a $100 bet returns $210 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +210 returns $21 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 32% for +210 odds).

What happens to my FanDuel HR prop if the player doesn't start?

FanDuel's policy is that a HR prop bet will not be voided if the player records at least one at-bat — even as a pinch hitter. If they don't get any at-bat, the bet is typically voided. Always check FanDuel's official terms before placing your wager.

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What factors matter most when betting MLB home run props?

Some of the most important factors are: the hitter's recent HR rate and raw power profile, the opposing pitcher's home run rate allowed, ballpark dimensions and park factors, wind direction and game-time temperature, and batter-vs-pitcher handedness splits.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.