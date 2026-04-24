NHL Picks Today: 2 NHL Best Bets and Predictions for Friday 4/24/26
Top NHL Picks at a Glance
- Lightning Moneyline
- Oilers Moneyline
Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.
For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.
Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.
NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.
NHL Best Bets, Picks and Predictions
Lightning Moneyline (-120) vs Canadiens
Moneyline
Step-by-Step Analysis
1. Series context (1-1)
- Series tied → pivotal Game 3 swing spot
- Tampa Bay Lightning won Game 2 after OT loss in Game 1
Momentum shifts toward Tampa entering Game 3
2. Offensive efficiency edge
- Lightning generate more high-danger chances
- Top scorers:
- Brayden Point (elite playoff finisher)
- Nikita Kucherov (top-tier playmaker)
Tampa Bay produces more consistent scoring opportunities
3. Special teams advantage
- Lightning historically strong power play (~top-10 profile)
- Montreal Canadiens more inconsistent on penalty kill
Special teams often decide playoff games
4. Goaltending stability
- Tampa Bay has more reliable playoff goaltending experience
- Montreal tends to allow higher shot volume
5. Playoff experience gap
- Lightning core has multiple deep playoff runs
- Canadiens rely more on younger roster pieces
Why This Bet Works
- Better offensive structure
- More playoff-tested core
- Momentum after Game 2 win
Oilers Moneyline (-134) vs Ducks
Moneyline
Step-by-Step Analysis
1. Series tied 1-1
- Even series heading into Game 3
Creates strong bounce-back opportunity
2. Elite offensive ceiling (Edmonton)
- Connor McDavid → top player in NHL
- Edmonton Oilers among top teams in:
- Goals per game (~3.4+)
- Power play efficiency
3. Special teams dominance
- Oilers power play consistently elite
- Anaheim Ducks penalty kill vulnerable
Huge edge in playoff scenarios
4. Shot volume + pace
- Edmonton generates more:
- Offensive zone time
- High-danger chances
5. Ducks limitations
- Less experienced playoff roster
- Lower scoring ceiling
Hard to keep pace with Edmonton over 60 minutes
Why This Bet Works
- Best player in series (McDavid)
- Superior offensive firepower
- Special teams advantage
NHL Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions
What is the moneyline in NHL betting?
The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team will win the game — no spread involved. Favorites are listed with a negative number (e.g., -160), meaning you'd need to wager $160 to win $100. Underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +140), meaning a $100 bet returns $140 in profit.
What is the puck line?
The puck line is hockey's version of a point spread. It is almost always set at 1.5 goals. The favorite must win by two or more goals to cover, while the underdog can lose by one goal and still cover.
How does the over/under (total) work in hockey?
FanDuel sets a total number of goals for the game (including overtime and shootout goals). You bet whether the actual combined score will go Over or Under that number. NHL totals typically range from 5.5 to 6.5 goals. The shootout winner will have a goal added to their total. For example, if the score is 2-2 after regulation, and one team wins the shootout, the final score for settlement purposes is 3-2. However, some prop bets are settled on regulation time only — always check the specific rules for each bet at your sportsbook.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.