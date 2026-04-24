NHL Picks Today: 2 NHL Best Bets and Predictions for Friday 4/24/26

Top NHL Picks at a Glance

Lightning Moneyline

Oilers Moneyline

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

For additional NHL insights, check out FanDuel Research's daily NHL player prop projections, which are powered by numberFire.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

NHL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NHL Best Bets, Picks and Predictions

Moneyline Tampa Bay Lightning Apr 24 11:10pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Analysis

1. Series context (1-1)

Series tied → pivotal Game 3 swing spot

Tampa Bay Lightning won Game 2 after OT loss in Game 1

Momentum shifts toward Tampa entering Game 3

2. Offensive efficiency edge

Lightning generate more high-danger chances

Top scorers:

Brayden Point (elite playoff finisher)

Nikita Kucherov (top-tier playmaker)

Tampa Bay produces more consistent scoring opportunities

3. Special teams advantage

Lightning historically strong power play (~top-10 profile)

Montreal Canadiens more inconsistent on penalty kill

Special teams often decide playoff games

4. Goaltending stability

Tampa Bay has more reliable playoff goaltending experience

Montreal tends to allow higher shot volume

5. Playoff experience gap

Lightning core has multiple deep playoff runs

Canadiens rely more on younger roster pieces

Why This Bet Works

Better offensive structure

More playoff-tested core

Momentum after Game 2 win

Moneyline Edmonton Oilers Apr 25 2:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Analysis

1. Series tied 1-1

Even series heading into Game 3

Creates strong bounce-back opportunity

2. Elite offensive ceiling (Edmonton)

Connor McDavid → top player in NHL

Edmonton Oilers among top teams in:

Goals per game (~3.4+)

Power play efficiency

3. Special teams dominance

Oilers power play consistently elite

Anaheim Ducks penalty kill vulnerable

Huge edge in playoff scenarios

4. Shot volume + pace

Edmonton generates more:

Offensive zone time

High-danger chances

5. Ducks limitations

Less experienced playoff roster

Lower scoring ceiling

Hard to keep pace with Edmonton over 60 minutes

Why This Bet Works

Best player in series (McDavid)

Superior offensive firepower

Special teams advantage

NHL Betting -- Frequently Asked Questions

What is the moneyline in NHL betting?

The moneyline is a straight-up bet on which team will win the game — no spread involved. Favorites are listed with a negative number (e.g., -160), meaning you'd need to wager $160 to win $100. Underdogs carry a positive number (e.g., +140), meaning a $100 bet returns $140 in profit.

What is the puck line?

The puck line is hockey's version of a point spread. It is almost always set at 1.5 goals. The favorite must win by two or more goals to cover, while the underdog can lose by one goal and still cover.

How does the over/under (total) work in hockey?

FanDuel sets a total number of goals for the game (including overtime and shootout goals). You bet whether the actual combined score will go Over or Under that number. NHL totals typically range from 5.5 to 6.5 goals. The shootout winner will have a goal added to their total. For example, if the score is 2-2 after regulation, and one team wins the shootout, the final score for settlement purposes is 3-2. However, some prop bets are settled on regulation time only — always check the specific rules for each bet at your sportsbook.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.