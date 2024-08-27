Best FanDuel Promos to Use on College Football Week 1

After an appetizer of Week 0 games last week, college football officially kicks off this week.

The 2024 college football season figures to be as chaotic and entertaining as ever, especially with the implementation of a new 12-team playoff format. That alone offers a whole new layer of intrigue, but it's not like college football wasn't without major storylines.

The Georgia Bulldogs (+280) are the National Championship odds leader after missing the playoff last season, followed closely behind by a pair of Big Ten teams -- the Ohio State Buckeyes (+400) and Oregon Ducks (+650). Oregon isn't the only team with lofty expectations in their first year in a new conference as the SEC Texas Longhorns (+850) round out teams with shorter than 10/1 odds to win the playoff.

That's just a taste of what the 2024 college football season has to offer, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate the return of college football, FanDuel is offering several promotions ahead of Week 1.

Are you looking to bet on the Week 1 of college football? If so, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for these promos available to new and existing customers.

College Football No Sweat Token for Any Week 1 Wager

Looking to bet on Week 1? All FanDuel Sportsbook customers can get a No Sweat Bet to use for any wager on college football games happening August 29th to September 2nd, 2024.

How to Participate in the FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your No Sweat Token. Wager on any college football game happening from August 29th to September 2nd, 2024. Toggle on your No-Sweat Token and place your bet. Get a refund in Bonus Bets if your bet loses!

See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook. The promotion ends on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Refund issued as a nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Max refund $5 unless otherwise specified. Restrictions apply, including token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.

College Football Futures 25% Profit Boost Token for Any Team to Make the 2024-25 College Football Playoff

Looking to bet on who will make the College Football Playoff? All FanDuel Sportsbook customers can get a 25% Profit Boost Token for any team(s) to make the 2024-25 College Football Playoff!

Straights and parlays are both eligible as long as all legs consist of "To Make the 2024-25 College Football Playoff" wagers.

How to Participate in the FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 25% Profit Boost Token. Wager on any team(s) to make the 2024-25 College Football Playoff before September 3rd, 2024.

See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook. The promotion ends on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.

FanDuel Sportsbook New Customer Offer: Bet $5+, Get $200 Bonus Bets and NFL Sunday Ticket

Are you new to FanDuel Sportsbook? New customers can receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed and a free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket — valid on your first $5+ cash wager of any type!

How to Participate in the FanDuel Promo

Register: Sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account.

Sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account. Deposit : Make a first-time deposit of $5 or more.

: Make a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your First Bet: Place your first cash wager of $5+ of any type.

Place your first cash wager of $5+ of any type. Get $200 in Sportsbook Bonus Bets and a free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket upon bet placement!

Limit 1 NFL Sunday Ticket pass per customer. Redemption requires a current form of payment. Subscription automatically renews monthly until canceled.

See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook. The promotion ends on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets which expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.