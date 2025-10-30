The Baltimore Ravens may be the second-youngest franchise in the NFL, but that hasn't stopped them from winning two Super Bowls across 30 seasons. That's come with several all-time greats suiting up in the purple and black.

It begs the question: who are the best Baltimore Ravens players of all time?

That's what we'll look to figure out here. With a little statistical help from Sports Reference, let's sift through the best Baltimore Ravens players of all time.

Best Baltimore Ravens Players All Time

Here are the top 10 Baltimore Ravens players of all time based on per-game Approximate Value (AV).

Player Rank AV AV/G Pos Seasons Lamar Jackson 1 114 1.07 QB 2018-2025 Ray Lewis 2 224 0.98 LB 1996-2012 Haloti Ngata 3 109 0.81 DT 2006-2014 Ed Reed 4 127 0.79 DB 2002-2012 Jonathan Ogden 5 124 0.70 LG 1996-2007 Joe Flacco 6 113 0.69 QB 2008-2018 Jamal Lewis 7 60 0.66 RB 2000-2006 View Full Table ChevronDown

Let's run through some of the top names.

1. Lamar Jackson (2018-2025)

Lamar Jackson presumably still has a long way to go in his career, but he's already done enough to solidify himself as the best Baltimore Ravens player of all time.

After playing sparingly as a rookie, Lamar broke out in his second NFL season, pacing the league in passing touchdowns (36) and rushing for 1,206 yards en route to winning the 2019 MVP. He remains a threat with his legs but has developed into one of the best passers in league history. Entering 2025, Jackson is the NFL's all-time leader in passer rating (103.0) while ranking fourth in passing touchdown rate (6.6%) and third in rushing yards per attempt (6.1).

Lamar Jackson Accomplishments

4-time Pro Bowl

3-time First Team All-Pro

2-time MVP

2. Ray Lewis (1996-2012)

Linebacker Ray Lewis was the face of one of the NFL's most fearsome defenses, but it's his individual play which has him so high on this list.

Lewis spent all 17 professional seasons in Baltimore, during which he led the league in tackles three separate times. He consistently showed up in the biggest moments, winning the 2000 Super Bowl MVP while holding the NFL's all-time record for postseason forced fumbles (6) and combined tackles (218). As of 2025, Lewis is the league's all-time leading tackler with 1,568 solo tackles -- nearly 200 more than the next-closest defender.

Ray Lewis Accomplishments

Hall of Fame (Class of 2018)

12-time Pro Bowl

7-time First Team All-Pro

2-time Defensive Player of the Year

Super Bowl MVP (2000)

3. Haloti Ngata (2006-2014)

Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata spent the first nine seasons of his 13-year career with the Ravens. At his peak, he was one of the very best interior lineman the league has ever seen. From 2008 to 2013, Ngata was selected to six Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams (three Second Team; two First Team). He was a key piece in Baltimore's 2012 Super Bowl run, recording 13 combined tackles across four games.

Haloti Ngata Accomplishments

5-time Pro Bowl

2-time First Team All-Pro

4. Ed Reed (2002-2012)

Safety Ed Reed was perhaps the most important piece of a Baltimore defense which dominated throughout the 2000s. Reed spent the first 11 of his 12 NFL seasons with the Ravens, during which he was selected to an All-Pro team eight times. He led the league in interceptions three times and ranks seventh all time in career interceptions (64). Reed holds the NFL record for all-time interception return yards.

Ed Reed Accomplishments

Hall of Fame (Class of 2019)

9-time Pro Bowl

5-time First Team All-Pro

Defensive Player of the Year (2004)

5. Jonathan Ogden (1996-2007)

Offensive lineman Jonathan Ogden spent his entire 12-year career with the Ravens, making the Pro Bowl every season except his rookie year. Ogden was the NFL's premier left tackle throughout the late 90s and 2000s, earning First or Second Team All-Pro honors in nine of 10 seasons from 1997 to 2006.

Jonathan Ogden Accomplishments

Hall of Fame (Class of 2013)

11-time Pro Bowl

4-time First Team All-Pro

