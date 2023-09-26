Bengals vs Titans Prediction, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NFL Week 4 - October 1

The Sunday slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NFL betting odds.

Bengals vs Titans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bengals win (51.1%)

Bengals vs Titans Point Spread

The Bengals are 2.5-point favorites against the Titans. The Bengals are -114 to cover the spread, while the Titans are -106 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Bengals vs Titans Over/Under

Bengals versus Titans on October 1 has an over/under of 41 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Bengals vs Titans Moneyline

Cincinnati is the favorite, -154 on the moneyline, while Tennessee is a +130 underdog despite being at home.

Bengals vs Titans Betting Trends

Cincinnati is winless against the spread this year.

The Bengals are winless ATS (0-1-1) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this year.

One Bengals game (out of three) has gone over the point total this season.

The Titans have posted two wins against the spread this year.

Tennessee has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.

The Titans have had one game (out of three) go over the total this season.

Bengals vs Titans Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-154) | TEN: (+130)

CIN: (-154) | TEN: (+130) Spread: CIN: -2.5 (-114) | TEN: +2.5 (-106)

CIN: -2.5 (-114) | TEN: +2.5 (-106) Total: 41 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!