Bengals vs Broncos Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17

Saturday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos.

Bengals vs Broncos Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bengals win (62.7%)

Bengals vs Broncos Point Spread

The Bengals are 3-point favorites against the Broncos. The Bengals are -118 to cover the spread, while the Broncos are -104 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Bengals vs Broncos Over/Under

A combined point total of 49.5 has been set for Bengals-Broncos on Dec. 28, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Bengals vs Broncos Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Bengals-Broncos, Cincinnati is the favorite at -178, and Denver is +150 playing on the road.

Bengals vs Broncos Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 9-6-0 against the spread this year.

As 3-point favorites or more, the Bengals are 7-3 against the spread.

Out of 15 Bengals games so far this year, 10 have gone over the total.

The Broncos are 11-4-0 against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 3-point underdogs or more, Denver is 4-2.

There have been 10 Broncos games (out of 15) that hit the over this year.

Bengals vs Broncos Odds & Spread

Moneyline: CIN: (-178) | DEN: (+150)

CIN: (-178) | DEN: (+150) Spread: CIN: -3 (-118) | DEN: +3 (-104)

CIN: -3 (-118) | DEN: +3 (-104) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

