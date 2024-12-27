Bengals vs Broncos Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17
Saturday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos.
Bengals vs Broncos Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bengals win (62.7%)
Bengals vs Broncos Point Spread
The Bengals are 3-point favorites against the Broncos. The Bengals are -118 to cover the spread, while the Broncos are -104 to cover as a 3-point underdog.
Bengals vs Broncos Over/Under
A combined point total of 49.5 has been set for Bengals-Broncos on Dec. 28, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.
Bengals vs Broncos Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Bengals-Broncos, Cincinnati is the favorite at -178, and Denver is +150 playing on the road.
Bengals vs Broncos Betting Trends
- Cincinnati is 9-6-0 against the spread this year.
- As 3-point favorites or more, the Bengals are 7-3 against the spread.
- Out of 15 Bengals games so far this year, 10 have gone over the total.
- The Broncos are 11-4-0 against the spread this year.
- Against the spread as 3-point underdogs or more, Denver is 4-2.
- There have been 10 Broncos games (out of 15) that hit the over this year.
Bengals vs Broncos Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: CIN: (-178) | DEN: (+150)
- Spread: CIN: -3 (-118) | DEN: +3 (-104)
- Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
