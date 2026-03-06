Belmont vs Drake College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MVC Tournament

The No. 1 seed Belmont Bruins (26-5, 16-4 MVC) will take the court in the MVC tournament against the No. 9 seed Drake Bulldogs (13-19, 6-14 MVC), Friday at 1 p.m. ET live on ESPN+.

Belmont vs. Drake Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 6, 2026

Friday, March 6, 2026 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Belmont vs. Drake Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Belmont win (84.7%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you bet on Friday's Belmont-Drake spread (Belmont -11.5) or over/under (153.5 points).

Belmont vs. Drake: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Belmont has covered 18 times in 30 matchups with a spread this season.

Drake has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 21 times.

Drake covers the spread when it is an 11.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Belmont covers as a favorite of 11.5 or more (50%).

The Bruins have covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as road games (57.1%). They have covered eight times in 14 games when playing at home and eight times in 14 games on the road.

This year, the Bulldogs are 3-12-0 at home against the spread (.200 winning percentage). On the road, they are 3-8-0 ATS (.273).

Belmont has 11 wins against the spread in 20 conference games this season.

Drake's MVC record against the spread is 5-16-0.

Belmont vs. Drake: Moneyline Betting Stats

Belmont has come away with 23 wins in the 28 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Bruins have yet to lose in eight games when named as moneyline favorite of -800 or better.

Drake has compiled a 6-12 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline underdog of +540 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Belmont has a 88.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Belmont vs. Drake Head-to-Head Comparison

Belmont outscores opponents by 11.5 points per game (scoring 84.0 per game to rank 28th in college basketball while allowing 72.5 per contest to rank 140th in college basketball) and has a +358 scoring differential overall.

Tyler Lundblade paces Belmont, averaging 15.8 points per game (229th in the nation).

Drake has a +8 scoring differential, putting up 75.0 points per game (205th in college basketball) and giving up 74.8 (213th in college basketball).

Drake's leading scorer, Jalen Quinn, ranks 44th in college basketball, scoring 19.5 points per game.

The Bruins rank 121st in the country at 32.8 rebounds per game. That's 3.5 more than the 29.3 their opponents average.

Drew Scharnowski paces the Bruins with 6.0 rebounds per game (280th in college basketball play).

The Bulldogs lose the rebound battle by 2.1 boards on average. They record 31.6 rebounds per game, 205th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 33.7.

Okku Federiko averages 4.9 rebounds per game (636th in college basketball) to lead the Bulldogs.

Belmont ranks 22nd in college basketball with 106.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 99th in college basketball defensively with 92.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bulldogs average 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (182nd in college basketball), and give up 97.4 points per 100 possessions (248th in college basketball).

