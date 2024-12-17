Baker Mayfield Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield will take on the 21st-ranked pass defense of the Dallas Cowboys (219.9 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

With Mayfield's next game against the Cowboys, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Mayfield vs. Cowboys Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.5

17.5 Projected Passing Yards: 261.15

261.15 Projected Passing TDs: 1.93

1.93 Projected Rushing Yards: 8.62

8.62 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Mayfield Fantasy Performance

Mayfield has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 287.2 fantasy points (20.5 per game) rank him fifth at the QB position and fifth overall.

During his last three games, Mayfield has piled up 818 passing yards (61-of-89) for eight passing TDs with five picks, leading to 57.2 fantasy points (19.1 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 45 yards rushing on seven carries.

Mayfield has posted 84.8 fantasy points (17.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's amassed 1,228 yards on 103-of-148 passing, with nine touchdowns and five picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 77 rushing yards on 14 carries with one TD.

The peak of Mayfield's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 outburst versus the Washington Commanders, a game when he went off for 21 rushing yards on three carries (for 29.7 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Baker Mayfield had his worst game of the season in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, when he tallied 8.5 fantasy points -- 25-of-33 (75.8%), 163 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has conceded more than 300 yards passing to two players this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cowboys this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have allowed three players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

A total of six players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Dallas this year.

The Cowboys have allowed a TD reception by 20 players this season.

Dallas has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

Three players have racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has given up at least one rushing TD to 15 players this year.

A total of Five players have rushed for more than one TD versus the Cowboys this year.

