NHL
Avalanche vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 9
Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Nashville Predators.
Avalanche vs Predators Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (21-2-6) vs. Nashville Predators (10-14-4)
- Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Coverage: TNT
Avalanche vs Predators Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-240)
|Predators (+195)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Predators Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (67.9%)
Avalanche vs Predators Puck Line
- The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Avalanche. The Predators are -132 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +108.
Avalanche vs Predators Over/Under
- Avalanche versus Predators, on Dec. 9, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +112 and the under -140.
Avalanche vs Predators Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Avalanche, Nashville is the underdog at +195, and Colorado is -240 playing on the road.