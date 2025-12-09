FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Avalanche vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Predators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 9

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Nashville Predators.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Predators Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (21-2-6) vs. Nashville Predators (10-14-4)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 9, 2025
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
  • Coverage: TNT

Avalanche vs Predators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-240)Predators (+195)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Predators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (67.9%)

Avalanche vs Predators Puck Line

  • The Predators are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Avalanche. The Predators are -132 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +108.

Avalanche vs Predators Over/Under

  • Avalanche versus Predators, on Dec. 9, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +112 and the under -140.

Avalanche vs Predators Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Predators-Avalanche, Nashville is the underdog at +195, and Colorado is -240 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

