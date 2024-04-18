menu item
FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Kentucky Derby iconKentucky Derby

Explore Kentucky Derby

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

More

More

Logo
NHL

Avalanche vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Avalanche vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

On Thursday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are up against the Edmonton Oilers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Oilers Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (49-25-7) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-26-6)
  • Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN

Avalanche vs Oilers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Avalanche (-210)Oilers (+172)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (56.1%)

Avalanche vs Oilers Spread

  • The Oilers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-144 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +120.

Avalanche vs Oilers Over/Under

  • Avalanche versus Oilers, on April 18, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.

Avalanche vs Oilers Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Oilers reveal Colorado as the favorite (-210) and Edmonton as the underdog (+172) on the road.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!