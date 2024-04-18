Avalanche vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18
On Thursday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are up against the Edmonton Oilers.
Avalanche vs Oilers Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (49-25-7) vs. Edmonton Oilers (49-26-6)
- Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN
Avalanche vs Oilers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Avalanche (-210)
|Oilers (+172)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (56.1%)
Avalanche vs Oilers Spread
- The Oilers are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-144 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is +120.
Avalanche vs Oilers Over/Under
- Avalanche versus Oilers, on April 18, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -130 and the under +106.
Avalanche vs Oilers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Oilers reveal Colorado as the favorite (-210) and Edmonton as the underdog (+172) on the road.