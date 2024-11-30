NHL
Avalanche vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 30
The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Edmonton Oilers.
Avalanche vs Oilers Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (13-11) vs. Edmonton Oilers (12-9-2)
- Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Oilers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-126)
|Oilers (+105)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Oilers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (63.2%)
Avalanche vs Oilers Puck Line
- The Oilers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Avalanche. The Oilers are -235 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +186.
Avalanche vs Oilers Over/Under
- The Avalanche-Oilers matchup on November 30 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -114 and the under is -106.
Avalanche vs Oilers Moneyline
- Colorado is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a +105 underdog on the road.