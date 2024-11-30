Avalanche vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 30

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Edmonton Oilers.

Avalanche vs Oilers Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (13-11) vs. Edmonton Oilers (12-9-2)

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Oilers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-126) Oilers (+105) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (63.2%)

Avalanche vs Oilers Puck Line

The Oilers are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Avalanche. The Oilers are -235 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +186.

Avalanche vs Oilers Over/Under

The Avalanche-Oilers matchup on November 30 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -114 and the under is -106.

Avalanche vs Oilers Moneyline

Colorado is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a +105 underdog on the road.

