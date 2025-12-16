NHL
Avalanche vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16
The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken.
Avalanche vs Kraken Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (23-2-7) vs. Seattle Kraken (12-12-6)
- Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: TNT
Avalanche vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-300)
|Kraken (+240)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (64.8%)
Avalanche vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Avalanche. The Kraken are -106 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are -114.
Avalanche vs Kraken Over/Under
- The Avalanche-Kraken game on Dec. 16 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -140 and the under is +114.
Avalanche vs Kraken Moneyline
- The Avalanche vs Kraken moneyline has Colorado as a -300 favorite, while Seattle is a +240 underdog at home.