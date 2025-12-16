FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Avalanche vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Tuesday schedule in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NHL betting odds.

Avalanche vs Kraken Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (23-2-7) vs. Seattle Kraken (12-12-6)
  • Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
  • Coverage: TNT

Avalanche vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-300)Kraken (+240)5.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (64.8%)

Avalanche vs Kraken Puck Line

  • The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Avalanche. The Kraken are -106 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are -114.

Avalanche vs Kraken Over/Under

  • The Avalanche-Kraken game on Dec. 16 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -140 and the under is +114.

Avalanche vs Kraken Moneyline

  • The Avalanche vs Kraken moneyline has Colorado as a -300 favorite, while Seattle is a +240 underdog at home.

