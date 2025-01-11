FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Avalanche vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Saturday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are up against the Winnipeg Jets.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Avalanche vs Jets Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (26-16-1) vs. Winnipeg Jets (28-12-3)
  • Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Avalanche vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-113)Jets (-106)5.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (69.4%)

Avalanche vs Jets Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Jets. The Avalanche are +210 to cover the spread, and the Jets are -265.

Avalanche vs Jets Over/Under

  • Avalanche versus Jets, on January 11, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -142 and the under +116.

Avalanche vs Jets Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Avalanche, Winnipeg is the underdog at -106, and Colorado is -113 playing on the road.

