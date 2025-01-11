NHL
Avalanche vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11
On Saturday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are up against the Winnipeg Jets.
Avalanche vs Jets Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (26-16-1) vs. Winnipeg Jets (28-12-3)
- Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: NHL Network
Avalanche vs Jets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-113)
|Jets (-106)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Jets Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Jets win (69.4%)
Avalanche vs Jets Puck Line
- The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Jets. The Avalanche are +210 to cover the spread, and the Jets are -265.
Avalanche vs Jets Over/Under
- Avalanche versus Jets, on January 11, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -142 and the under +116.
Avalanche vs Jets Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Avalanche, Winnipeg is the underdog at -106, and Colorado is -113 playing on the road.