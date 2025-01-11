Avalanche vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

On Saturday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are up against the Winnipeg Jets.

Avalanche vs Jets Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (26-16-1) vs. Winnipeg Jets (28-12-3)

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba Coverage: NHL Network

Avalanche vs Jets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-113) Jets (-106) 5.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Jets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Jets win (69.4%)

Avalanche vs Jets Puck Line

The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Jets. The Avalanche are +210 to cover the spread, and the Jets are -265.

Avalanche vs Jets Over/Under

Avalanche versus Jets, on January 11, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -142 and the under +116.

Avalanche vs Jets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Avalanche, Winnipeg is the underdog at -106, and Colorado is -113 playing on the road.

