Avalanche vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Data Skrive
The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL teams in action on Tuesday, versus the Winnipeg Jets.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Avalanche vs Jets Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (50-25-7) vs. Winnipeg Jets (52-24-6)
- Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Coverage: ESPN and ALT
Avalanche vs Jets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Avalanche (-120)
|Jets (+100)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Jets win (58.8%)
Avalanche vs Jets Spread
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Jets. The Avalanche are +198 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -245.
Avalanche vs Jets Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Jets on April 30, with the over being -120 and the under -102.
Avalanche vs Jets Moneyline
- The Avalanche vs Jets moneyline has Colorado as a -120 favorite, while Winnipeg is a +100 underdog at home.