Avalanche vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
Data Skrive
NHL action on Sunday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Winnipeg Jets.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Avalanche vs Jets Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (50-25-7) vs. Winnipeg Jets (52-24-6)
- Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: TNT, truTV, SportsNet, TVAS, Max, and ALT
Avalanche vs Jets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Avalanche (-167)
|Jets (+138)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (52.7%)
Avalanche vs Jets Spread
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+150 to cover). Winnipeg, the underdog, is -182.
Avalanche vs Jets Over/Under
- Avalanche versus Jets on April 28 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -118 and the under -104.
Avalanche vs Jets Moneyline
- Colorado is the favorite, -167 on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a +138 underdog on the road.