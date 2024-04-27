menu item
FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Kentucky Derby iconKentucky Derby

Explore Kentucky Derby

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

More

More

Logo
NHL

Avalanche vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Avalanche vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

NHL action on Sunday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Winnipeg Jets.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Jets Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (50-25-7) vs. Winnipeg Jets (52-24-6)
  • Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024
  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: TNT, truTV, SportsNet, TVAS, Max, and ALT

Avalanche vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Avalanche (-167)Jets (+138)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (52.7%)

Avalanche vs Jets Spread

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+150 to cover). Winnipeg, the underdog, is -182.

Avalanche vs Jets Over/Under

  • Avalanche versus Jets on April 28 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -118 and the under -104.

Avalanche vs Jets Moneyline

  • Colorado is the favorite, -167 on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a +138 underdog on the road.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!