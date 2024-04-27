Avalanche vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4

NHL action on Sunday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Winnipeg Jets.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Jets Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (50-25-7) vs. Winnipeg Jets (52-24-6)

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024

Sunday, April 28, 2024 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: TNT, truTV, SportsNet, TVAS, Max, and ALT

Avalanche vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-167) Jets (+138) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (52.7%)

Avalanche vs Jets Spread

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+150 to cover). Winnipeg, the underdog, is -182.

Avalanche vs Jets Over/Under

Avalanche versus Jets on April 28 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -118 and the under -104.

Avalanche vs Jets Moneyline