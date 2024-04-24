Avalanche vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
Data Skrive
Friday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Winnipeg Jets.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Avalanche vs Jets Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (50-25-7) vs. Winnipeg Jets (52-24-6)
- Date: Friday, April 26, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: TNT, truTV, CBC, TVAS, Max, and ALT
Avalanche vs Jets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Avalanche (-159)
|Jets (+132)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (52.4%)
Avalanche vs Jets Spread
- The Jets are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Jets are -184 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +152.
Avalanche vs Jets Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Jets on April 26, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
Avalanche vs Jets Moneyline
- Winnipeg is a +132 underdog on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -159 favorite at home.