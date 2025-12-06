NHL
Avalanche vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 7
The NHL's Sunday slate includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Philadelphia Flyers.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Avalanche vs Flyers Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (19-2-6) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (15-8-3)
- Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: NHL Network
Avalanche vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-144)
|Flyers (+120)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (61.9%)
Avalanche vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flyers are -210 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +168.
Avalanche vs Flyers Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Flyers game on Dec. 7, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.
Avalanche vs Flyers Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Flyers reveal Colorado as the favorite (-144) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+120) despite being the home team.