Avalanche vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 7

The NHL's Sunday slate includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Philadelphia Flyers.

Avalanche vs Flyers Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (19-2-6) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (15-8-3)

Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Sunday, December 7, 2025 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NHL Network

Avalanche vs Flyers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-144) Flyers (+120) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (61.9%)

Avalanche vs Flyers Puck Line

The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flyers are -210 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +168.

Avalanche vs Flyers Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Flyers game on Dec. 7, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.

Avalanche vs Flyers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Flyers reveal Colorado as the favorite (-144) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+120) despite being the home team.

