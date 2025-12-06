FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Avalanche vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 7

Data Skrive

Avalanche vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 7

The NHL's Sunday slate includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Avalanche vs Flyers Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (19-2-6) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (15-8-3)
  • Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Avalanche vs Flyers Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-144)Flyers (+120)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (61.9%)

Avalanche vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Flyers are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Flyers are -210 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +168.

Avalanche vs Flyers Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Avalanche-Flyers game on Dec. 7, with the over available at +104 and the under at -128.

Avalanche vs Flyers Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Flyers reveal Colorado as the favorite (-144) and Philadelphia as the underdog (+120) despite being the home team.

