NHL

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (0-1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (0-1)
  • Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-300)Blue Jackets (+240)-Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (75.8%)

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blue Jackets. The Avalanche are -118 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jackets are -102.

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Avalanche vs Blue Jackets October 12 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Blue Jackets, Colorado is the favorite at -300, and Columbus is +240 playing on the road.

