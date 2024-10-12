Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 12
The NHL slate on Saturday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (0-1) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (0-1)
- Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Odds
|Avalanche (-300)
|Blue Jackets (+240)
|-
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Avalanche win (75.8%)
Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blue Jackets. The Avalanche are -118 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jackets are -102.
Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- The over/under for the Avalanche vs Blue Jackets October 12 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Avalanche vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Blue Jackets, Colorado is the favorite at -300, and Columbus is +240 playing on the road.