Austin Ekeler Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler will be up against the team with last season's fifth-ranked rushing defense, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (95.3 yards conceded per game), in Week 1 -- kicking off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

With Ekeler's next game versus the Buccaneers, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Ekeler vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.11

7.11 Projected Rushing Yards: 34.69

34.69 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

0.19 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.81

20.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Ekeler 2023 Fantasy Performance

With 134.4 fantasy points (9.6 per game) in 2023, Ekeler ranked 97th in the NFL and 31st at his position.

In his best game last season -- Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins -- Ekeler accumulated 22.4 fantasy points. His stat line: 16 carries, 117 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 47 yards.

In his second-best fantasy performance last year, Ekeler finished with 19.0 points (14 carries, 47 yards, 2 TDs; 2 receptions, 23 yards) in Week 9 against the New York Jets.

In Week 13 against the New England Patriots, Ekeler posted a season-low 2.7 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 14 carries, 18 yards.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the season, Ekeler picked up 3.0 points (13 carries, 46 yards) in Week 17 against the Denver Broncos.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Against Tampa Bay last year, six players registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Buccaneers allowed 12 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

In the passing game, Tampa Bay allowed seven players to throw at least two touchdowns in a game last year.

Last year, the Buccaneers allowed two players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Through the air, Tampa Bay allowed over 100 receiving yards to 10 players last season.

In terms of pass D, the Buccaneers allowed a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.

Against Tampa Bay last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run defense, the Buccaneers allowed two players to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Tampa Bay last season, nine players rushed for at least one TD.

Two players rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game against the Buccaneers last year.

