Auburn vs Tennessee Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 25

The Auburn Tigers (17-1, 5-0 SEC) will try to extend a 10-game winning streak when they host the Tennessee Volunteers (17-2, 4-2 SEC) on January 25, 2025 at Neville Arena.

Auburn vs. Tennessee Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Saturday, January 25, 2025 Game time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Arena: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. Tennessee Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (69.4%)

Auburn is a 5.5-point favorite against Tennessee on Saturday and the over/under has been set at 140.5 points. Here's a few betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the contest.

Auburn vs. Tennessee: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn is 11-7-0 ATS this season.

Tennessee has covered 12 times in 19 chances against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered six times in eight opportunities at home, and they've covered zero times in four opportunities in away games.

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Volunteers have a better winning percentage at home (.727, 8-3-0 record) than on the road (.400, 2-3-0).

Auburn has one win against the spread in conference action this year.

Tennessee has beaten the spread three times in six SEC games.

Auburn vs. Tennessee: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has been listed as the moneyline favorite 14 times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Tigers have been a -235 moneyline favorite on 12 occasions this season and won every game.

Tennessee has been the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Volunteers have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +190 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Auburn has a 70.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Auburn vs. Tennessee Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn averages 85.7 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while allowing 66.1 per contest (45th in college basketball). It has a +353 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 19.6 points per game.

Johni Broome is 71st in the country with a team-leading 17.9 points per game.

Tennessee has a +337 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.8 points per game. It is putting up 76.4 points per game, 135th in college basketball, and is giving up 58.6 per outing to rank third in college basketball.

Chaz Lanier's 18.4 points per game leads Tennessee and ranks 53rd in the country.

The Tigers rank 58th in the country at 35.1 rebounds per game. That's 7.0 more than the 28.1 their opponents average.

Broome leads the Tigers with 10.7 rebounds per game (eighth in college basketball play).

The Volunteers rank 45th in college basketball at 35.5 rebounds per game. That's 9.3 more than the 26.2 their opponents average.

Igor Milicic Jr.'s 8.4 rebounds per game lead the Volunteers and rank 50th in the nation.

Auburn averages 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (first in college basketball), and allows 85.1 points per 100 possessions (37th in college basketball).

The Volunteers rank 67th in college basketball averaging 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are second, allowing 77.7 points per 100 possessions.

