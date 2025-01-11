Auburn vs South Carolina Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 11

The Auburn Tigers (14-1, 2-0 SEC) will try to build on a seven-game win streak when they visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (10-5, 0-2 SEC) on January 11, 2025 at Colonial Life Arena.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Auburn vs. South Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 11, 2025

Saturday, January 11, 2025 Game time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Arena: Colonial Life Arena

Auburn vs. South Carolina Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Auburn win (79.3%)

Before you bet on Saturday's Auburn-South Carolina spread (Auburn -16.5) or over/under (148.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Auburn vs. South Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn has put together a 10-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

South Carolina has compiled a 6-9-0 ATS record so far this season.

When playing at home last season, the Tigers owned a better record against the spread (10-6-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (5-5-0).

Against the spread last year, the Gamecocks had better results on the road (9-2-0) than at home (10-7-0).

Auburn vs. South Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has been listed as the moneyline favorite 11 times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Tigers have yet to lose in five games when named as moneyline favorite of -2326 or better.

South Carolina has won 20% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (1-4).

The Gamecocks have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +1060 or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Auburn has a 95.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Auburn vs. South Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn averages 87.9 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while allowing 66.2 per contest (57th in college basketball). It has a +326 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 21.7 points per game.

Johni Broome ranks 40th in college basketball with a team-leading 18.7 points per game.

South Carolina's +75 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.4 points per game (235th in college basketball) while allowing 68.4 per contest (101st in college basketball).

Collin Murray-Boyles' team-leading 15.3 points per game rank him 227th in college basketball.

The Tigers are 43rd in the country at 35.9 rebounds per game. That's 9.2 more than the 26.7 their opponents average.

Broome tops the team with 11.2 rebounds per game (fifth in college basketball play).

The Gamecocks win the rebound battle by an average of 1.5 boards. They are pulling down 32.2 rebounds per game (226th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.7.

Murray-Boyles paces the team with 9.3 rebounds per game (24th in college basketball).

Auburn ranks first in college basketball with 113.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 53rd in college basketball defensively with 85.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Gamecocks' 96.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 168th in college basketball, and the 90.0 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 150th in college basketball.

