Auburn vs NC State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 3

The Auburn Tigers (6-2) go up against the NC State Wolfpack (5-2) on December 3, 2025. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Auburn vs. NC State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Game time: 9:15 p.m. ET

9:15 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Arena: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. NC State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (87.3%)

Before making a wager on Wednesday's Auburn-NC State spread (Auburn -6.5) or total (166.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Auburn vs. NC State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn is 6-2-0 ATS this season.

NC State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Tigers owned a better record against the spread when playing at home (8-7-0) than they did in road games (5-5-0) last season.

The Wolfpack's winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .444 (8-10-0). Away, it was .182 (2-9-0).

Auburn vs. NC State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has been listed as the moneyline favorite four times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Tigers have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline favorite of -310 or better.

NC State has not played as the moneyline underdog yet this season.

The Wolfpack have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +245 or longer.

Auburn has an implied victory probability of 75.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Auburn vs. NC State Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn has a +111 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.9 points per game. It is putting up 88.5 points per game to rank 41st in college basketball and is giving up 74.6 per contest to rank 207th in college basketball.

Keyshawn Hall's 20.9 points per game lead Auburn and are 19th in the country.

NC State has a +119 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.0 points per game. It is putting up 93.6 points per game, 11th in college basketball, and is allowing 76.6 per contest to rank 247th in college basketball.

Darrion Williams is 73rd in the nation with a team-high 18.7 points per game.

The Tigers win the rebound battle by 3.8 boards on average. They collect 34.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 129th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 31.0 per contest.

Hall tops the Tigers with 8.6 rebounds per game (55th in college basketball play).

The Wolfpack are 147th in the country at 34.4 rebounds per game. That's 3.8 more than the 30.6 their opponents average.

Ven-Allen Lubin's 7.6 rebounds per game lead the Wolfpack and rank 114th in the nation.

Auburn averages 106.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (46th in college basketball), and gives up 90.2 points per 100 possessions (156th in college basketball).

The Wolfpack average 115.8 points per 100 possessions (seventh in college basketball), while conceding 94.7 points per 100 possessions (243rd in college basketball).

