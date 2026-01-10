Auburn vs Arkansas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 10

The Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3, 2-0 SEC) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they visit the Auburn Tigers (9-6, 0-2 SEC) on January 10, 2026 at Neville Arena. The contest airs on ESPN.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Auburn vs. Arkansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 10, 2026

Saturday, January 10, 2026 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Arena: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. Arkansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (52.6%)

Take a look at some betting trends for Auburn (-1.5) versus Arkansas on Saturday. The over/under has been set at 171.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Auburn vs. Arkansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn is 9-6-0 ATS this season.

Arkansas has compiled an 11-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 1.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Auburn is 6-3 against the spread compared to the 3-2 ATS record Arkansas puts up as a 1.5-point underdog.

The Tigers owned a better record against the spread in home games (8-7-0) than they did on the road (5-5-0) last season.

The Razorbacks were better against the spread at home (9-8-0) than on the road (5-5-0) last year.

Auburn vs. Arkansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has been victorious in seven of the eight contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 7-1 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -120 or better on the moneyline.

Arkansas has gone 2-3 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +100 or longer, the Razorbacks have gone 2-3 (40%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Auburn has a 54.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Auburn vs. Arkansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Auburn was 13th-best in college basketball offensively (83.0 points scored per game) and ranked 87th defensively (69.4 points conceded).

At 34.4 rebounds per game and 29.7 rebounds conceded, Auburn was 53rd and 82nd in the country, respectively, last season.

At 16.1 assists per game last season, Auburn was 34th in college basketball.

Auburn was the 12th-best team in the country in turnovers per game (9.1) and 184th in turnovers forced (11.2) last season.

With 76.8 points per game on offense, Arkansas was 95th in college basketball last year. At the other end, it ceded 71.4 points per contest, which ranked 156th in college basketball.

Arkansas averaged 32.4 rebounds per game (156th-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 32.3 rebounds per contest (257th-ranked).

Arkansas ranked 124th in college basketball with 14.2 dimes per game.

Arkansas committed 11.3 turnovers per game (201st-ranked in college basketball). It forced 11.6 turnovers per contest (146th-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!