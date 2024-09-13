Athletics vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 13

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The Oakland Athletics are among the MLB teams busy on Friday, versus the Chicago White Sox.

Athletics vs White Sox Game Info

Oakland Athletics (64-83) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-114)

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Athletics vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-134) | CHW: (+114)

OAK: (-134) | CHW: (+114) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+118) | CHW: +1.5 (-142)

OAK: -1.5 (+118) | CHW: +1.5 (-142) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Athletics vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brady Basso (Athletics) - 0-0, 1.93 ERA vs Garrett Crochet (White Sox) - 6-11, 3.83 ERA

The probable pitchers are Brady Basso for the Athletics and Garrett Crochet (6-11) for the White Sox. Basso helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Basso has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have gone 13-14-0 against the spread when Crochet starts. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in 20 of Crochet's starts this season, and they went 5-15 in those games.

Athletics vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: White Sox win (54.2%)

Athletics vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Athletics, Chicago is the underdog at +114, and Oakland is -134 playing on the road.

Athletics vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Athletics. The White Sox are -142 to cover the spread, and the Athletics are +118.

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Athletics-White Sox on Sept. 13, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Athletics vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Athletics have won in 11, or 68.8%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Oakland has a record of 6-3 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 68 of their 146 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Athletics are 79-67-0 against the spread in their 146 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 134 total times this season. They've finished 26-108 in those games.

Chicago has a record of 24-100 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (19.4%).

The White Sox have played in 142 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-73-5).

The White Sox have gone 55-87-0 against the spread this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker leads Oakland in OBP (.370), slugging percentage (.580) and total hits (145) this season. He has a .298 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 10th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Rooker hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.

JJ Bleday is batting .244 with 40 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 59 walks, while slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .323.

His batting average is 92nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 74th, and his slugging percentage 49th.

Bleday has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Lawrence Butler has collected 97 base hits, an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .518 this season.

Butler has recorded a hit in 20 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .357 with five doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Shea Langeliers is batting .221 with a .282 OBP and 69 RBI for Oakland this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.400) and leads the White Sox in hits (125). He's batting .244 and with an on-base percentage of .297.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, he ranks 92nd in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .220 with 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .377 with an on-base percentage of .284.

He is 128th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Gavin Sheets a has .311 on-base percentage to lead the White Sox.

Nicky Lopez is hitting .241 with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 34 walks.

Athletics vs White Sox Head to Head

8/7/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/6/2024: 5-1 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-1 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/5/2024: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/27/2023: 6-1 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/26/2023: 6-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/25/2023: 12-4 OAK (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

12-4 OAK (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/24/2023: 8-5 OAK (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-5 OAK (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/2/2023: 8-7 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-7 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/1/2023: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 6/30/2023: 7-4 OAK (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

