Athletics vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 4:18 p.m.

The Athletics will take on the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Tuesday.

Athletics vs White Sox Game Info

Athletics (6-10) vs. Chicago White Sox (4-11)

Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN+ and NBCS-CA

Athletics vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-162) | CHW: (+136)

OAK: (-162) | CHW: (+136) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+105) | CHW: +1.5 (-126)

OAK: -1.5 (+105) | CHW: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Athletics vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 2-1, 4.20 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 1-2, 6.08 ERA

The probable starters are Jeffrey Springs (2-1) for the Athletics and Sean Burke (1-2) for the White Sox. Springs and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Springs' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The White Sox have gone 2-1-0 ATS in Burke's three starts with a set spread. The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Burke's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Athletics vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (51.4%)

Athletics vs White Sox Moneyline

The Athletics vs White Sox moneyline has the Athletics as a -162 favorite, while the White Sox are a +136 underdog at home.

Athletics vs White Sox Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Athletics are +105 to cover, while the White Sox are -126 to cover.

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Athletics-White Sox game on April 15, with the over available at -104 and the under at -118.

Athletics vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Athletics have been victorious in one of the three contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

The Athletics have yet to enter a game this year with shorter moneyline odds than -162.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in eight of their 16 games with a total this season.

The Athletics have posted a record of 9-7-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have put together a 4-11 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 26.7% of those games).

The White Sox have gone 2-9 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer (18.2%).

The White Sox have played in 15 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total six times (6-8-1).

The White Sox have put together a 9-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom leads Sacramento with 18 hits and an OBP of .388 this season. He has a .305 batting average and a slugging percentage of .644.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 33rd in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Jacob Wilson has hit two homers this season while driving in eight runs. He's batting .344 this season and slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 11th, his on-base percentage 60th, and his slugging percentage 42nd.

Shea Langeliers has 11 hits this season and has a slash line of .216/.322/.431.

Lawrence Butler has 16 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .388.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert is hitting .163 with a double, a home run and six walks. He's slugging .245 with an on-base percentage of .250.

Including all qualifying players in the majors, his batting average puts him 158th, his on-base percentage ranks 151st, and he is 158th in slugging.

Brooks Baldwin leads his team with a .366 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .268 with an on-base percentage of .279.

Matt Thaiss has two doubles and eight walks while batting .240.

Michael A. Taylor has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .194.

