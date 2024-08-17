Astros vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 17

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Houston Astros taking on the Chicago White Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs White Sox Game Info

Houston Astros (65-56) vs. Chicago White Sox (30-93)

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

Saturday, August 17, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN

Astros vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-375) | CHW: (+300)

HOU: (-375) | CHW: (+300) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-164) | CHW: +1.5 (+136)

HOU: -1.5 (-164) | CHW: +1.5 (+136) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Astros vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 10-7, 3.96 ERA vs Chris Flexen (White Sox) - 2-11, 5.34 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (10-7, 3.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Chris Flexen (2-11, 5.34 ERA). Brown's team is 10-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Brown's team is 9-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox are 5-18-0 ATS in Flexen's 23 starts with a set spread. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in 23 of Flexen's starts this season, and they went 2-21 in those games.

Astros vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (73.3%)

Astros vs White Sox Moneyline

Houston is the favorite, -375 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +300 underdog on the road.

Astros vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are +1.5 on the run line against the Astros. The White Sox are +136 to cover, and the Astros are -164.

The over/under for Astros-White Sox on August 17 is 8.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Astros vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Astros have won in 48, or 55.8%, of the 86 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Houston has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -375.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 48 of 121 chances this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 59-62-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have won 23 of the 111 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (20.7%).

Chicago has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +300 or longer.

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times this season for a 55-60-4 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have covered 42% of their games this season, going 50-69-0 against the spread.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.394) and total hits (131) this season. He's batting .304 batting average while slugging .552.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is 10th in slugging.

Alex Bregman has 25 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 36 walks. He's batting .261 and slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .318.

He is 52nd in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging among qualified batters.

Jose Altuve has hit 15 homers with a team-high .434 SLG this season.

Jeremy Pena is batting .279 with a .324 OBP and 56 RBI for Houston this season.

Pena has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with a double, three home runs and four RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has put up a slugging percentage of .403 and has 103 hits, both team-high figures for the White Sox. He's batting .241 and with an on-base percentage of .297.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 96th, his on-base percentage is 113th, and he is 96th in slugging.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .217 with 15 doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .369 with an on-base percentage of .267.

He is currently 133rd in batting average, 139th in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Gavin Sheets has racked up a team-high .309 on-base percentage.

Nicky Lopez is batting .245 with 12 doubles, two triples and 27 walks.

Astros vs White Sox Head to Head

8/16/2024: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/20/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/19/2024: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/18/2024: 2-0 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/14/2023: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/13/2023: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/12/2023: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/2/2023: 6-3 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-3 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/1/2023: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/31/2023: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if you win your first bet of at least $5! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.