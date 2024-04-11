Astros vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

In MLB action on Thursday, the Houston Astros face the Kansas City Royals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Royals Game Info

Houston Astros (4-9) vs. Kansas City Royals (8-4)

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024

Thursday, April 11, 2024 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: BSKC

Astros vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-142) | KC: (+120)

HOU: (-142) | KC: (+120) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+116) | KC: +1.5 (-140)

HOU: -1.5 (+116) | KC: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Astros vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 0-1, 6.43 ERA vs Brady Singer (Royals) - 1-0, 0.68 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Hunter Brown (0-1, 6.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Brady Singer (1-0, 0.68 ERA). Brown has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Brown's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Singer has started two games with set spreads, and the Royals went 1-1-0. The Royals were named the moneyline underdog for one Singer start this season -- they won.

Astros vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (55.2%)

Astros vs Royals Moneyline

Houston is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +120 underdog despite being at home.

Astros vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Astros. The Royals are -140 to cover, and the Astros are +116.

Astros vs Royals Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Astros-Royals on April 11, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Royals Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in two of the 10 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Houston has won two of five games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in four of 13 chances this season.

The Astros are 5-8-0 against the spread in their 13 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Royals have gone 4-3 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 57.1% of those games).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Royals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 11 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in four of those games (4-7-0).

The Royals have a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 63.6% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 18 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .635, both of which rank first among Houston hitters this season. He has a .346 batting average and an on-base percentage of .404.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Alvarez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .550 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Jose Altuve has 17 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .421. He's batting .340 and slugging .620.

He ranks 19th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Altuve heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles and four walks.

Jeremy Pena has 16 hits this season and has a slash line of .327/.353/.469.

Pena has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with an RBI.

Yainer Diaz has two home runs, six RBI and a batting average of .326 this season.

Diaz has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

MJ Melendez has accumulated 12 hits with a .429 on-base percentage, leading the Royals in both statistics. He's batting .333 and slugging .694.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Melendez hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .344 with three doubles, three home runs, six walks and eight RBI.

Bobby Witt Jr. has five doubles, two triples, two home runs and four walks while batting .313. He's slugging .625 with an on-base percentage of .377.

His batting average ranks 43rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 45th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Salvador Perez has a .479 slugging percentage, which leads the Royals.

Maikel Garcia is batting .208 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and three walks.

Astros vs Royals Head to Head

4/10/2024: 11-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/9/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/24/2023: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

6-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 9/23/2023: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/22/2023: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/17/2023: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/16/2023: 10-8 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-8 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/15/2023: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 7/6/2022: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-4 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 7/5/2022: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!