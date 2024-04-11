Astros vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 11
Odds updated as of 11:26 AM
In MLB action on Thursday, the Houston Astros face the Kansas City Royals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Astros vs Royals Game Info
- Houston Astros (4-9) vs. Kansas City Royals (8-4)
- Date: Thursday, April 11, 2024
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Coverage: BSKC
Astros vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: HOU: (-142) | KC: (+120)
- Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+116) | KC: +1.5 (-140)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Astros vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 0-1, 6.43 ERA vs Brady Singer (Royals) - 1-0, 0.68 ERA
The Astros will give the ball to Hunter Brown (0-1, 6.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Brady Singer (1-0, 0.68 ERA). Brown has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Brown's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Singer has started two games with set spreads, and the Royals went 1-1-0. The Royals were named the moneyline underdog for one Singer start this season -- they won.
Astros vs Royals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Astros win (55.2%)
Astros vs Royals Moneyline
- Houston is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +120 underdog despite being at home.
Astros vs Royals Spread
- The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Astros. The Royals are -140 to cover, and the Astros are +116.
Astros vs Royals Over/Under
- An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Astros-Royals on April 11, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
Bet on Houston Astros vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!
Astros vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Astros have been victorious in two of the 10 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year Houston has won two of five games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in four of 13 chances this season.
- The Astros are 5-8-0 against the spread in their 13 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Royals have gone 4-3 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 57.1% of those games).
- Kansas City has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.
- The Royals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 11 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in four of those games (4-7-0).
- The Royals have a 7-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 63.6% of the time).
Astros Player Leaders
- Yordan Alvarez has 18 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .635, both of which rank first among Houston hitters this season. He has a .346 batting average and an on-base percentage of .404.
- Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 12th in slugging.
- Alvarez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .550 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI.
- Jose Altuve has 17 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .421. He's batting .340 and slugging .620.
- He ranks 19th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Altuve heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles and four walks.
- Jeremy Pena has 16 hits this season and has a slash line of .327/.353/.469.
- Pena has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with an RBI.
- Yainer Diaz has two home runs, six RBI and a batting average of .326 this season.
- Diaz has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with a double, a walk and two RBI.
Royals Player Leaders
- MJ Melendez has accumulated 12 hits with a .429 on-base percentage, leading the Royals in both statistics. He's batting .333 and slugging .694.
- Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is seventh in slugging.
- Melendez hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .344 with three doubles, three home runs, six walks and eight RBI.
- Bobby Witt Jr. has five doubles, two triples, two home runs and four walks while batting .313. He's slugging .625 with an on-base percentage of .377.
- His batting average ranks 43rd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 45th, and he is 14th in slugging.
- Salvador Perez has a .479 slugging percentage, which leads the Royals.
- Maikel Garcia is batting .208 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and three walks.
Astros vs Royals Head to Head
- 4/10/2024: 11-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 4/9/2024: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 9/24/2023: 6-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)
- 9/23/2023: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)
- 9/22/2023: 7-5 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 9/17/2023: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)
- 9/16/2023: 10-8 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 9/15/2023: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 7/6/2022: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)
- 7/5/2022: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)
Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!