Astros vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 28

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Houston Astros taking on the Colorado Rockies.

Astros vs Rockies Game Info

Houston Astros (8-19) vs. Colorado Rockies (7-20)

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024

Sunday, April 28, 2024 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu -- Mexico City, Mexico

Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu -- Mexico City, Mexico Coverage: ESPN

Astros vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-225) | COL: (+188)

HOU: (-225) | COL: (+188) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-164) | COL: +1.5 (+136)

HOU: -1.5 (-164) | COL: +1.5 (+136) Total: 16 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 0-0, 2.19 ERA vs Austin Gomber (Rockies) - 0-1, 3.60 ERA

The Astros will look to Framber Valdez against the Rockies and Austin Gomber (0-1). Valdez has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Valdez's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rockies have a 2-3-0 record against the spread in Gomber's starts. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in five of Gomber's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

Astros vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (62.8%)

Astros vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +188 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -225 favorite on the road.

Astros vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are hosting the Astros, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are -164 to cover the spread, and the Astros are +136.

Astros vs Rockies Over/Under

Astros versus Rockies, on April 28, has an over/under of 16, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Astros vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with six wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Houston this season, with a -225 moneyline set for this game.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in eight of their 27 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros are 10-17-0 against the spread in their 27 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won seven of the 27 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (25.9%).

Colorado has a 1-6 record (winning only 14.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +188 or longer.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 27 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-14-0).

The Rockies have a 12-15-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.4% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker is hitting .291 with seven doubles, six home runs and 19 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .402 and a slugging percentage of .534.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Tucker hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Jose Altuve leads Houston in OBP (.407), slugging percentage (.573) and total hits (37) this season. He's batting .336.

His batting average is ninth among qualified players, his on-base percentage ninth, and his slugging percentage 10th.

Yordan Alvarez is batting .283 with a .509 slugging percentage and 17 RBI this year.

Jeremy Pena has been key for Houston with 34 hits, an OBP of .351 plus a slugging percentage of .425.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has racked up a team-high OBP (.393) and slugging percentage (.480). He's batting .310.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 18th and he is 40th in slugging.

McMahon takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Brenton Doyle's 30 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .316 while slugging .505 with an on-base percentage of .363.

He is currently 19th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Elias Diaz has four doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .294.

Charlie Blackmon is hitting .226 with four doubles, two triples, a home run and seven walks.

Astros vs Rockies Head to Head

4/27/2024: 12-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

12-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/5/2023: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/4/2023: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/18/2023: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/19/2023: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

