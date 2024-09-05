Astros vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 5

Odds updated as of 12:14 p.m.

The Houston Astros versus the Cincinnati Reds is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Astros vs Reds Game Info

Houston Astros (75-64) vs. Cincinnati Reds (67-73)

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024

Thursday, September 5, 2024 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: MLB Network

Astros vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-162) | CIN: (+136)

HOU: (-162) | CIN: (+136) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-100) | CIN: +1.5 (-120)

HOU: -1.5 (-100) | CIN: +1.5 (-120) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Astros vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 11-7, 3.55 ERA vs Rhett Lowder (Reds) - 0-1, 2.25 ERA

The probable starters are Hunter Brown (11-7) for the Astros and Rhett Lowder (0-1) for the Reds. Brown's team is 12-14-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Brown's team has been victorious in 55% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 11-9. Lowder has started only one game with a set spread, which the Reds failed to cover. The Reds have not been a moneyline underdog when Lowder starts this season.

Astros vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (61.1%)

Astros vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is the underdog, +136 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -162 favorite despite being on the road.

Astros vs Reds Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Reds. The Astros are -100 to cover, and the Reds are -120.

Astros vs Reds Over/Under

Astros versus Reds, on Sept. 5, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Astros vs Reds Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with 56 wins in the 99 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Houston has won 24 of 35 games when listed as at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 55 of their 139 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 139 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 69-70-0 against the spread.

The Reds have won 31 of the 69 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (44.9%).

Cincinnati has a record of 8-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer (57.1%).

The Reds have played in 135 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-63-7).

The Reds have a 75-60-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 151 hits and an OBP of .398, both of which rank first among Houston hitters this season. He has a .311 batting average and a slugging percentage of .567.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is seventh in slugging.

Jose Altuve leads Houston in slugging percentage (.436) thanks to 42 extra-base hits. He's batting .294 with an on-base percentage of .348.

His batting average ranks 12th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 26th, and his slugging percentage 60th.

Alex Bregman has 132 hits this season and has a slash line of .261/.317/.448.

Yainer Diaz has 16 home runs, 78 RBI and a batting average of .298 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has totaled 141 hits with a .481 slugging percentage, both team-best figures for the Reds. He's batting .265 and with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 27th and he is 23rd in slugging.

Spencer Steer is hitting .234 with 30 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 63 walks. He's slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is 112th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Jonathan India has an on-base percentage of .354, a team-high for the Reds.

Tyler Stephenson is batting .266 with 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 40 walks.

Astros vs Reds Head to Head

9/4/2024: 12-5 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

12-5 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/2/2024: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/18/2023: 9-7 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-7 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/17/2023: 10-3 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-3 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/16/2023: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

