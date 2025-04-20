Astros vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Houston Astros versus the San Diego Padres is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Astros vs Padres Game Info

Houston Astros (10-10) vs. San Diego Padres (15-6)

Date: Sunday, April 20, 2025

Sunday, April 20, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: ESPN

Astros vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-126) | SD: (+108)

HOU: (-126) | SD: (+108) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+164) | SD: +1.5 (-200)

HOU: -1.5 (+164) | SD: +1.5 (-200) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Astros vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 1-2, 4.91 ERA vs Dylan Edward Cease (Padres) - 1-1, 6.64 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (1-2) to the mound, while Dylan Edward Cease (1-1) will answer the bell for the Padres. Valdez and his team are 2-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Valdez's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-2. The Padres have gone 2-2-0 against the spread when Cease starts. The Padres have always been the moneyline underdog when Cease starts this season.

Astros vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (51.7%)

Astros vs Padres Moneyline

Houston is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +108 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Padres Spread

The Astros are hosting the Padres and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Astros are +164 to cover the runline, with the Padres being -200.

Astros vs Padres Over/Under

The Astros-Padres contest on April 20 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Astros vs Padres Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (50%) in those games.

This season Houston has come away with a win four times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in eight of their 20 opportunities.

The Astros have posted a record of 10-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (4-4).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, San Diego has a 3-3 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Padres have played in 21 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-11-1).

The Padres have collected a 14-7-0 record ATS this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena is batting .222 with two doubles, three home runs and seven walks. He has an on-base percentage of .305 and a slugging percentage of .375.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 113th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 99th in slugging.

Pena hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .297 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBI.

Jose Carlos Altuve leads Houston in slugging percentage (.427) and total hits (25) this season. He's batting .305 with an on-base percentage of .333.

His batting average is 31st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 72nd, and his slugging percentage 70th.

Isaac Paredes leads Houston with an OBP of .352 this season while batting .240 with 11 walks and nine runs scored.

Jake Meyers has been key for Houston with 16 hits, an OBP of .344 plus a slugging percentage of .345.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a team-high OBP (.427) and slugging percentage (.636), and paces the Padres in hits (27, while batting .351).

He is seventh in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Tatis brings an eight-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with six home runs, five walks and nine RBI.

Manny Machado has nine doubles, two home runs and eight walks while batting .304. He's slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Luis Sangel (Reveron) Arraez is hitting .287 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Xander Bogaerts has seven doubles and 10 walks while batting .254.

Astros vs Padres Head to Head

4/19/2025: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/18/2025: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/18/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/17/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/16/2024: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/10/2023: 12-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

12-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/9/2023: 7-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/8/2023: 11-2 SD (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

