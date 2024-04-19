Astros vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals.

Astros vs Nationals Game Info

Houston Astros (7-14) vs. Washington Nationals (8-11)

Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: SCHN

Astros vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-178) | WSH: (+150)

HOU: (-178) | WSH: (+150) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-110) | WSH: +1.5 (-110)

HOU: -1.5 (-110) | WSH: +1.5 (-110) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Astros vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ronel Blanco (Astros) - 2-0, 0.86 ERA vs Trevor Williams (Nationals) - 2-0, 3.45 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Ronel Blanco (2-0) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (2-0) will answer the bell for the Nationals. Blanco and his team have covered in each of his three starts with a spread this season. Blanco's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. In each of Williams' three starts that had a set spread, the Nationals covered. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in three of Williams' starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.

Astros vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (59.3%)

Astros vs Nationals Moneyline

Houston is a -178 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +150 underdog at home.

Astros vs Nationals Spread

The Astros are at the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Astros are -110 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being -110.

Astros vs Nationals Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Astros-Nationals on April 20, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Astros vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (33.3%) in those games.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Houston this season, with a -178 moneyline set for this game.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in eight of 21 chances this season.

In 21 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 9-12-0 against the spread.

The Nationals are 7-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.8% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer, Washington has a record of 5-4 (55.6%).

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total seven times this season for a 7-10-1 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have an 11-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker is hitting .275 with six doubles, five home runs and 16 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .396 while slugging .538.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Tucker has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .267 with two doubles, a home run, seven walks and two RBI.

Jose Altuve has 32 hits and an OBP of .448 to go with a slugging percentage of .647. All three of those stats are tops among Houston hitters this season. He's batting .376.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him first, his on-base percentage fourth, and his slugging percentage fourth.

Altuve enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Yordan Alvarez has 22 hits this season and has a slash line of .272/.366/.494.

Jeremy Pena has been key for Houston with 29 hits, an OBP of .379 plus a slugging percentage of .482.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams leads the Nationals with 19 hits. He's batting .292 and slugging .662 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He ranks 49th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Abrams heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .268 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Jesse Winker leads his team with a .458 OBP, and has a club-high .552 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .345.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 14th, his on-base percentage is second, and he is 20th in slugging.

Luis Garcia is batting .296 with seven doubles, a home run and three walks.

Lane Thomas has two home runs and six walks while batting .195.

Astros vs Nationals Head to Head

4/19/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/14/2023: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/13/2023: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/15/2022: 8-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

8-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/14/2022: 13-6 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

13-6 WSH (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/13/2022: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

