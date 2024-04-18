Astros vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals.

Astros vs Nationals Game Info

Houston Astros (6-14) vs. Washington Nationals (8-10)

Date: Friday, April 19, 2024

Friday, April 19, 2024 Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN

Astros vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-146) | WSH: (+124)

HOU: (-146) | WSH: (+124) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+110) | WSH: +1.5 (-132)

HOU: -1.5 (+110) | WSH: +1.5 (-132) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Astros vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Astros) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 2-0, 2.81 ERA

The Astros will call on Justin Verlander versus the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore (2-0). Verlander and his team were 13-17-0 ATS in his 30 appearances with a spread last season. Verlander and his team won as favorites in 56.5% of his 23 appearances last season with a moneyline. The Nationals have a 2-1-0 ATS record in Gore's three starts that had a set spread. The Nationals were the underdog on the moneyline for one Gore start this season -- they won.

Astros vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (57.3%)

Astros vs Nationals Moneyline

The Astros vs Nationals moneyline has Houston as a -146 favorite, while Washington is a +124 underdog at home.

Astros vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are hosting the Astros, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +110 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -132.

Astros vs Nationals Over/Under

The Astros-Nationals contest on April 19 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Astros vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 14 games this season and have come away with the win four times (28.6%) in those contests.

This season Houston has come away with a win one time in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in eight of their 20 opportunities.

The Astros are 8-12-0 against the spread in their 20 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have a 7-8 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.7% of those games).

Washington has a record of 6-6 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer (50%).

The Nationals have played in 17 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total seven times (7-10-0).

The Nationals have collected an 11-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 64.7% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston in OBP (.462), slugging percentage (.675) and total hits (31) this season. He has a .388 batting average.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is second in slugging.

Kyle Tucker is hitting .260 with five doubles, five home runs and 14 walks, while slugging .519 with an on-base percentage of .374.

He ranks 83rd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging in MLB.

Tucker enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with three doubles, a home run, seven walks and five RBI.

Yordan Alvarez has collected 22 base hits, an OBP of .386 and a slugging percentage of .526 this season.

Jeremy Pena has two home runs, eight RBI and a batting average of .329 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has put up 18 hits, a team-best for the Nationals. He's batting .295 and slugging .656 with an on-base percentage of .358.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, he ranks 44th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Abrams brings a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Jesse Winker leads his team with a .485 OBP, and has a club-leading .582 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .364.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks fourth in batting average, first in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Lane Thomas has two home runs and six walks while batting .192.

Luis Garcia is batting .294 with seven doubles, a home run and two walks.

