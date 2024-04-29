Astros vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 30

Odds updated as of 7:25 AM

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Houston Astros taking on the Cleveland Guardians.

Astros vs Guardians Game Info

Houston Astros (9-19) vs. Cleveland Guardians (19-9)

Date: Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Tuesday, April 30, 2024 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN

Astros vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-154) | CLE: (+130)

HOU: (-154) | CLE: (+130) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+132) | CLE: +1.5 (-160)

HOU: -1.5 (+132) | CLE: +1.5 (-160) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Astros vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 0-4, 9.68 ERA vs Carlos Carrasco (Guardians) - 1-2, 4.63 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Hunter Brown (0-4) versus the Guardians and Carlos Carrasco (1-2). Brown and his team have not covered in any of the five games with a spread he's started this season. Brown's team has been upset in each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. When Carrasco starts, the Guardians have gone 2-3-0 against the spread. The Guardians were named the moneyline underdog for two Carrasco starts this season -- they split the games.

Astros vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (65.2%)

Astros vs Guardians Moneyline

Houston is the favorite, -154 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +130 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at the Astros, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Guardians are +132 to cover the spread, and the Astros are -160.

Astros vs Guardians Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Astros-Guardians on April 30, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Astros vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with seven wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Houston has a record of 4-3 when favored by -154 or more this year.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in eight of their 28 opportunities.

The Astros have an against the spread mark of 11-17-0 in 28 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have won eight of the 12 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (66.7%).

Cleveland has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 28 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-11-1).

The Guardians have a 19-9-0 record ATS this season (covering 67.9% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has seven doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks while batting .290. He has an on-base percentage of .397 and a slugging percentage of .551.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 37th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Tucker hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Jose Altuve leads Houston with 39 hits and an OBP of .414, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .596. He's batting .342.

He is sixth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging in the major leagues.

Yordan Alvarez has collected 30 base hits, an OBP of .347 and a slugging percentage of .495 this season.

Jeremy Pena has three home runs, 11 RBI and a batting average of .321 this season.

Pena has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez is batting .261 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and four walks. He's slugging .452 with an on-base percentage of .289.

He is 76th in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Ramirez hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .289 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and nine RBI.

Steven Kwan paces his team with a .371 OBP, and has a club-high .458 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .339.

He is currently eighth in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Josh Naylor paces the Guardians with 28 hits.

Andres Gimenez is hitting .265 with five doubles, a triple and five walks.

